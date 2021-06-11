ALBANY — On Thursday, shortly before 10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was incapacitated by stomach pain on the Piper Trail on Mount Chocorua.
The hiker was Keith Noyes, 43, of Laconia, who was hiking with two friends when he was overcome with abdominal pain while descending from the summit and was unable to continue. The group was nearly 3 1/2 miles from the trailhead.
Conservation officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO Wilderness Medicine students responded.
When rescuers arrived at his location, Noyes was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 3:30 a.m. and was taken from the scene by Conway Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO provide highly skilled volunteer search and rescue personnel. Anyone can donate to them through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.
