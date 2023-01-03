HART'S LOCATION — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 3:25 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to Willey’s Slide in Hart’s Location for a reported injured ice climber.
First responders located James Lawrence, 37, of Dover, being assisted down the trail by his climbing partner and other climbers.
Lawrence had been ice climbing with his partner when falling ice struck Lawrence in the helmet, resulting in a head injury. Nearby ice climbers from another climbing group assisted in lowering Lawrence to the base of the slide and then assisted him down the trail to the roadside. Lawrence was then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance.
Lawrence is an experienced ice climber and had the proper climbing gear for the conditions. The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable, and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card.
New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, go to HikeSafe.com.
Also last Friday, in Franconia shortly before 6 p.m., conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Two conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team responded, where they found Marlene Stager, 63, of Lagrangeville, N.Y.
Stager had slipped on the ice and sustained a non-life-threatening injury approximately quarter-mile up the Falling Waters Trail. Crews were able to carry Stager out to the trailhead with the assistance of Good Samaritans and they arrived at 7:30 p.m. Stager was transported by LinWood ambulance to Littleton Hospital for further treatment.
Stager and her husband had spent the day hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop and were well outfitted for the weather conditions with extra clothing, traction devices, and all required equipment.
New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.
