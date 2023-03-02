By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The two-day (Feb. 22 and 23) session was hampered by bad weather, vacillating attendance and shenanigans by both parties. The day began with the introduction of Democrat Chuck Grassie, who won a special election from Rochester to return to the statehouse. The numbers game now changes to 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats, with a remaining special election coming up soon.
The Speaker continued his practice of creating tie votes instead of using his vote to break ties. In addition, both sides of the aisle used parliamentary procedures to move critical bills forward as the attendance pattern changed during the afternoon.
As in the first two sessions, this one saw multiple division votes, which record the choice of a member but do not reveal the member’s name. The most notable, the legalization of cannabis, arrived on the third ballot of the day. HB 639-FN passed as amended via a division vote of 234 yeas and 147 nays. This bill has been seen in the House annually with less positive results; however, there was no loud hurrahs or shouting, nor applause as the bill still needs to pass through the House Finance Committee, then the Senate, and then the Governor. It is an uphill battle for this bill to be enacted as the president of the Senate (Jeb Bradley) and Gov. Chris Sununu have in the past opposed the passage of legalized cannabis.
• HB 565 Medicaid expansion for postpartum health-care services. The bill would extend the current 60 days of postpartum health care to a full year. The prevailing party said the extension would be a commonsense and inexpensive attempt to remedy the nation’s high rate of possible pregnancy-related mortality and morbidity. In addition, the benefit would increase options for family planning. The losing party stated “the bill creates an incentive for families who want multiple children to try to space births more quickly to remain on Medicaid for cost benefits.” The bill passed 184-179.
• HB 574 Supplemental nutrition benefits for WIC via farmer’s markets. This program gives women and children on the Women, Infants, and Children program an extra $30 per growing season to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets. The opponents to the bill believed that fresh produce is already available in grocery stores and the extra benefit, ($30 per growing season to be used at farmer’s markets), would be too costly and would not have any substantial impact on the nutrition of WIC recipients. The bill failed 180-184.
• HB 57 An increase in the minimum wage. New Hampshire follows the federal guide of $7.25 per hour. This bill was presented as a three-year progressive increase in the N.H. minimum wage with year one moving to $13.50, year two $14.25, and year three to $15. The Democratic position was that states that increased their yearly minimum wage have not seen the negative economic impact that opponents predicted. Second, all our neighboring states are moving toward a base of $15. Current statistics show about 144,000 New Hampshire workers earn less than $15 per hour. The opponents to the bill believe private industry has done a good job at raising wages above the minimum and that the current prevailing wage in New Hampshire is above the $15 per hour threshold. The bill failed 178-183.
• HB 44 Residential unit expansion. This bill allows homeowners in areas served by public water and sewer to convert their homes into duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes. Both parties agree there is a substantial and overwhelming need to increase housing stock. But many worry that a forced solution like HB 44 would simply allow builders to increase profits on overdeveloped, undersized lots. Also, that local zoning boards can come up with similar variances. Finally, the bill fails to address the existing property rights of those who oppose altering the character and density of their residential neighborhoods. The bill failed 117-232.
• HB 430 Education Freedom Account public school attendance requirement. With state money, the accounts provide parents with approximately $5,000 per student if they fall within 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and homeschool or enroll their child in a private school. The stated intent was to allow parents a choice if the public schools were not meeting their child’s needs. However, the reality of this controversial bill, which never was passed by the House but rather injected into the budget by the Senate, has several flaws. First, the program was budgeted at $129,000, and it spent over $3 million in year one. Second, fewer than 200 of the over 2,000 students who participated in year one of the program ever attended a public school. Those students were already in private school or home-schooled.
The bill does not contest the use of the money to pay for religious school tuition. It does not seek to impact any of the students or families currently using Education Freedom Account money but requires that beginning in 2024 the student would have to have spent at least one year in a New Hampshire public school, K-12, prior to enrollment in an EFA.
This bill proved to be the ultimate parliamentary maneuvering on the second day of the session. The initial vote was 185-185 with the Speaker voting to cause the tie. (Note: A bill that is tied fails.)
The bill was then tabled. As the day progressed and attendance changed, a move was made to take it off of the table. That succeeded 179-168. It was then voted in its original form, Inexpedient to Legislate, or kill the bill, which failed at roll call 170-175 (in a situation where a “no” actually meant “yes”). Once off the table, a member moved to change his vote and asked for reconsideration, being initially on the prevailing side was allowed reconsideration. The reconsideration passed 176-169.
A motion was then made to postpone, which failed 169-176. If postponement had passed, the bill would stop at that point. Then a division vote was taken and the bill passed 176-169. As you can tell, the parliamentarians on both sides of the aisle had their work cut out for them.
The EFA public school requirement passed the House 170-175. Additionally, another bill, HB 234, regarding allowable tax credits for non-traditional power (solarwas resurrected through a similar, multi-layered parliamentary process and passed.
• HB 498 Fish and Game search warrants. This bill would allow Fish and Game officer the right to inspect without a warrant. The positions of both sides were very clear. One side pushed the philosophy that a person does not give up their right to unlawful search just because they are in the woods or on the water. The other side believed a Fish and Game officer in the woods or on the water, would not have the opportunity to get a search warrant in a reasonable amount of time prior to an individual leaving the area, unlike a police officer who’s pulled a car over for a violation and could require the occupant to remain at the scene. In addition, it was stated to the House Committee that no fishermen or hunters spoke against the bill. Without the Fish and Game officer’s right to ask “what’s in the bag?” the sportsmen believe violations would multiply. The bill passed 233-133.
The House meets again March 9. Meanwhile, I want to correct the report of Feb. 14 regarding representatives’ attendance. Both Rep. John MacDonald and Glenn Cordelli were absent; however, they were incorrectly identified on the Court website as non-excused. Their absences were corrected to excused.
Steve Woodcock is Democratic state representative from Conway.
