By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun

CONCORD — The two-day (Feb. 22 and 23) session was hampered by bad weather, vacillating attendance and shenanigans by both parties. The day began with the introduction of Democrat Chuck Grassie, who won a special election from Rochester to return to the statehouse. The numbers game now changes to 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats, with a remaining special election coming up soon.

