By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
“And now you know the rest of the story!”
Paul Harvey, a radio broadcaster during World War II and in the mid-'70s, included a portion in his newscast called "The Rest of the Story". I recall listening to his radio show, and at the end of a segment, he’d announce following the break, “And now you know the rest of the story!”
"The Rest of the Story" captured my interest. In that segment, he’d discuss little-known facts, backroom deals, private negotiations and other key points that listeners would be unlikely to already know.
This is Part 2 of the March 22-23 Session Report and explains two division votes and two CACRs.
Unlike a roll call vote where a specific vote is attached to each representative's action, in a division vote, a representative’s vote is cast, but the vote is counted by “division.” The division isn’t a Democratic or Republican vote but rather the total yea or nay votes.
There are multiple purposes for requesting a division vote. The most basic reason is the belief by the person requesting it that they may garner more support if individual representatives cannot be identified by their party leadership or constituents.
This would allow the representative not to yield to pressure and vote for what they believe is in the best interest of the public. You will see this type of vote particularly on high-profile bills; reproductive rights, environmental issues, LGBTQ rights, education funding, Second Amendment and taxes.
-- HB 572: Eligibility for Free School Meals. This bill would move the eligibility for free meals for a family of four from approximately $55,000-$89,000. During COVID the federal government provided free meals for all students in schools regardless of family income. Reports from local schools, post COVID, indicate that many middle-class students are also in need of meals, as their family's purchase power has not kept up with the cost of living. Many of those students now do not have breakfast or lunch. The difference between the federal reimbursement and the actual cost for the expanded program would come out of the state’s Educational Trust Fund and not local property taxes. This division vote passed 201-177.
-- HB 56: Permits for the Siting of New Landfills. Last year, a private out-of-state waste management company tried to site a new landfill in northern New Hampshire near a lake and state park. About half of the trash in New Hampshire landfills comes from out of state. This bill was a follow-up to that issue and would require that the distance between a new landfill and a body of water be the distance based on the time it takes for groundwater to reach the body of water. The minimum distance would be how far a leak can travel through the soil in five years. The current law requires 200 feet. During initial testimony a hydrogeologist stated, “All landfills and leach fields will leak. It’s just a case of when and how much.” The intent is to protect the water and residents in case of a landfill leak or leachate spill. The division vote passed 224-155.
CACR stands for Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution. CACRs are bills that would change the current New Hampshire Constitution. CACRs must receive a 3/5ths margin of support in both the House and Senate to move on through the legislative process and eventually, make it to every city and town warrant to be voted upon prior to a change in the constitution.
-- CACR 7: Providing money raised by taxation may be applied for use of religious educational institutions. This was a Republican-created bill authored by Carroll County Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) and co-sponsored by Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro), and simply states that public tax dollars can be used for religious institutions.
The current New Hampshire constitution prohibits the use of public tax monies for religious schools. Currently, there are two limited U.S. Supreme Court rulings that may negate New Hampshire's current position. This CACR is a follow-up to the expanded use of public tax dollars for Education Savings Accounts, (vouchers). The bill passed 192-191, however, it did not reach the three-fifths margin and will not move on.
-- CACR 4: Biennial salary compensation for legislators. Today, representatives and senators receive $100 per year plus mileage. The intent of the bill is to increase the annual payment to $5,000 per year plus mileage.
In 1889, the rate of pay was established at $100, and the 2023 equivalent would be approximately $5,000 per year. There is no question that the current stipend limits those citizens that can participate as representatives and restricts the diversity in legislative opinions in creating new laws.
The underlying question for many is not the current stipend, but rather should the entire organization be revamped to be more effective and unwieldy. The bill passed 239-145; however, it did not reach the three-fifths margin and will not move on.
