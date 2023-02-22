By Steve Woodcock, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — For many, Feb. 14 was a day of cards, chocolates, flowers and romance; but for the 370 members of the House of Representatives, it was none of those. However, the day was unusual in many respects. First, in the morning, the House began work on numerous bills that came “without a recommendation.”
Second, the afternoon saw a joint convention of the House and Senate meeting to hear Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, and then the House returned to its work. Also for the first time in many a year, the Speaker of the House, multiple times, voted to make a bill a tie vote, thereby killing the bill. This is unusual in that the Speaker typically only votes to break a tie vote, although he/she is allowed to vote on each bill.
This session’s voting protocols seem to be a preview of the year ahead. This year, the House is almost evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, in committee assignments and during House sessions.
As a reminder, each bill is assigned to a committee by the Speaker; the committee hears testimony from the sponsor of the bill and other interested parties; the bill then is discussed and debated within the committee; and the committee then votes on the bill. Possible recommendations are passage, (Ought to Pass, or OTP), kill the bill (Inexpedient to Legislate, or ITL), retain in committee for further study, or sending forward “without recommendation.” The “without recommendation” is rare.
Basically, it means that a majority of the committee couldn’t agree on a recommendation. This happens often now as many committees are evenly split; for example, on the Education Committee, there are 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats. The Education Committee, like most, is chaired by a Republican as they have a majority in the House, albeit a very slim majority.
At the Feb. 14 session, there were 370 members present (out of the 400) and they were evenly split 185/185, which made for many strategic maneuvers by both parties during the day. So the old saying, “every single vote counts,” is especially true during this two-year session of the House.
Many of the votes on bills for the day began as an OTP, were tied, then moved to ITL, were tied, and then moved to the table. If a bill is laid on the table, it can be brought back later in the session, but if it is voted on by ITL then the bill is done for the session. So strategically for each party, a tabled bill is better than ITL. Readers should also be aware of some other parliamentary actions. An amendment to a bill may totally revise the initial bill.
In voting actions, a “no vote” (nay) may actually support a bill and mean “yes” (yea).
The House has three voting procedures for House members at the time of the vote. First is voice vote, where the Speaker detemines the intent of the voices, typically by volume. Next is a division vote where representatives vote but their name is not attached to the vote. This technique is often used when one party believes others in the opposing party may join them in a particular position as long as their name isn’t aligned with the vote.
Finally, in a roll call vote, each representative voted is aligned with his or her name. Roll call votes are often used by parties strategically. If a member is at a session and doesn’t vote or has not been excused, the record will show “Not voting, not excused.” If a member is absent and excused, the record will show “Not voting, excused.” Occasionally, a member will leave the House immediately prior to a vote, referred to as “taking a walk” in order not to vote on the bill and return to the House after the vote is completed.
• HB 246: Renewable Energy Funds. This bill came to the floor of the House “without a recommendation.” The intent of the bill was to temporarily suspend the use of REF monies for grants for new energy projects. The money saved is approximately 52 cents, or up to $1.40 per month and would be deducted from monthly electric bills. On the flip side, the state Department of Energy testified that the annual statewide contribution is approximately $4.6 million per year. Between FY2018-FY2022, over $20 million were invested in over 4,000 different energy-saving projects creating over $170 million of economic activity.
The Science and Technology Committee as a whole is concerned about the escalating utility prices but disagrees on how best to support renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro, etc.) projects. The bill failed 186-179.
• HB 388: Car Front Plates. This bill or a similar one has come to the floor for a vote for each of the terms I have been in the House. The bill basically allows the use of only the rear plate on regular passenger automobiles. Generally, the bill is supported by sport car enthusiasts as high-end vehicles often do not have a place for the front plate. Law enforcement and administrative agencies do not support the bill as it complicates vehicle identification and toll collection. The bill failed 191-181.
• HB 430: Education Freedom Account Eligibility. The intent of this bill is to require that any student receiving an Education Freedom Account (voucher) first must be in a public school for a minimum of one year. Currently, the state provides parents with a stipend of $5,000 per student, plus some additional funding options if their child is home-schooled or goes to a private or religious school. Education Freedom Accounts were created to provide low-income parents with alternatives to traditional public schools. The Department of Education has enrolled over 3,000 students in the first two years of this program; however, less than 150 of those students ever attended a public school as they were already in a private academy or home-schooled.
The bill tied on the initial vote 185-185. A second vote of “lay on the table” passed 186-183.
• HB 626: DOE Administrator of Education Freedom Account. The intent of this bill is to require the Department of Education to provide the administration of the Education Freedom Accounts. (See above, HB 430). The Education Freedom account is currently administered by a private organization that receives 10 percent of each application. Last year, taxpayer dollar payment for the organizations’ administration of EFAs was over $2 million. One side believes that the current system is working well with a private company. The other group believes that millions of dollars could be saved, accountability improved, and better oversight provided if this program was administered through the DOE like most of its other educational programs. The bill passed 183-180.
• HB 620: DOE Early Childhood Education. This bill came through the Executive Department and Administration (ED&A) Committee with the intent to create a new department of Early Childhood Education. The new department would oversee the implementation of a three-year pilot pre-K program. Most members of the ED&A committee were concerned about the startup of a new department, the associated costs, and the fact that it was for a limited pilot program.
The initial bill was amended by the ED&A committee when the Deputy Commissioner of Education testified that the program could be housed within the current Early Childhood Division of NH DOE and the costs could be absorbed within the current budget. The bill passed as amended (O TPA) 183-174.
Stephen Woodcock is a Democrat state representative from Conway. He presents these reports as a service to his constituents.
