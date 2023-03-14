By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — This report will be the first of three that will be in the Sun this month as March is an extremely busy time in the New Hampshire House.
As my friend, the former Democratic Majority Leader would say is, “Don’t get upset, don’t rant and rave, just count the numbers.” Unfortunately, Doug Ley was taken by cancer way too early, but I couldn’t help but think of him at the start of this last session.
One vote in, and I said to myself, “Just count the numbers.” As you may know, the House this session is split by only a few representatives, 201 Republicans to 198 Democrats. So every vote is important, and each party hopes it can swing a couple of votes their way from the other side.
So, back to my story, the first vote was 196-176 with Democrats having only 176 members present. I knew then that it would be a very long day, and it was.
• HB 31: Blackjacks, slung shots and metallic knuckles. The intent of this bill was to repeal the law that forbids the selling or use of these three items. If you were like me, at the outset I didn’t know what a “slung (not sling) shot” actually was and how it was used. The Democrats spoke in favor of not changing the law because these weapons had a long history of being used by aggressors to intimidate, terrorize and brutally attack victims. Conversely, Rep. Terry Roy (R-Deerfield), speaking on behalf of the Republicans, suggested that the Second Amendment allowed the purchase and use of these items and that a baseball bat or wrench could do equal damage.
The repeal passed 196-176.
• HB 32: Firearm discharge or possession in a school zone. The purpose of this bill was to align New Hampshire state laws with federal law and thereby give local and state police the right to keep firearms off of school property. Schools are considered in federal law as gun-free zones. The law if passed would not impact a person’s right to enter a school zone with a weapon as long as they left their weapon in their car. Those on the other side of the bill’s restrictions believed that under the Second Amendment, a person doesn’t lose their right to bear arms at the schoolhouse door. Some members also believed that if people within the school had access to weapons there would be less damage done by random school shooters.
The bill passed 199-174.
• HB 106: Extreme Risk Orders often known as Red Flag laws. The intent of this bill was to temporarily limit access to firearms to a person who was a danger to themselves or others. Basically, it is a request to the court by a family member, partner or law enforcement officer to allow for the removal of weapons (guns) from a person’s home who may be a danger to themselves or others. If the court approved the removal request then a hearing would be held within 10 days to determine if the weapons should be returned. Many mental health organizations believe these Red Flags laws which currently are approved in 19 states, would reduce suicides. The opponents to the bill believe that there are other alternatives for a person who is a danger to themselves or others, namely, involuntary commitment.
The bill failed 198-172.
• HB 367: Eligibility expansion of Education Freedom Accounts. Currently, families who earn less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level (a family of four approximately $90,000) are eligible to receive from the state a check for approximately $5,000 to home school, enroll in a private academy or religious school, or provide another means of education for each child.
This program was inserted last year in the budget without ever being discussed or voted upon by the House. The EFA program, a signature program of the Department of Education commissioner and touted by local Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) was initially budgeted at $129,000. However, it expended over $20 million in the first two years. Currently, the governor’s budget includes $60 million for the upcoming two-year period.
The Democrats oppose this program for several reasons. Their two primary objections are, first, the program was intended to offer low-income families with children in public school and whose parents believed that their children were not being successful the option for other educational opportunities. However, in actuality only 200 of the over 2,000 students initially enrolled in the program had ever attended a public school as they were already in a private academy or homeschooled. Second, the program has limited oversight and is highly expensive for the state using money that could be directed toward the 167,000 students in traditional public schools. This bill as presented expands the eligibility from 300-350 percent. The change would expand the eligibility for a family of four to over $100,000 per year of income.
Those in favor believed that the 50 percent increase in eligibility would only expand the financial limit by about $9,000 per family and it would provide more families options to traditional public schools.
The bill passed 187-184
• HB 112: A tenant’s right to notification prior to sale of a multifamily home. This bill, to require 60 days’ notice, applies only to multifamily homes, defined in law as restricted residential property meaning that there have to be at least four units. The Republican position suggested that the 60-day notice was not in the best interest of the owner and that it could jeopardize sales. The Democratic position presented indicated that in a very limited and expensive rental housing market that it wouldn’t be unreasonable to give a tenant 60 days to try and find alternative housing.
The bill failed 175-199.
The next session of the House was set for Thursday, March 16.
Steve Woodcock is a Democrat state representative from Conway. He presents these reports as a service to his constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.