STEVE WOODCOCK, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The first session of May for the New Hampshire House of Representatives was shorter than the usual nine-hour day. The May 4 session had a very limited agenda and lasted a mere four hours.
The remainder of the year will be spent considering the House’s remaining bills; key bills that have been put on the table; all of the bills coming over from the Senate; one highly contested bill called the “Parent’s Bill of Rights”; and finally the last session of the year (June 29), which will be the state budget.
I mention this because the Speaker controls the date and sequence of which bills are considered and in which order. Therefore, some days may be exceptionally long (the 2019 session lasted until 4:30 am) or a brief four hours like last week as he and his leadership team try to anticipate the most advantageous time for their political position.
Normally, this would be an easy task. However, with representation from the two parties so closely split, advantageous scheduling is put at a premium. Prior to each upcoming session, both parties’ leadership teams will be canvassing, cajoling, making personal phone calls and sending email reminders regarding the importance of each representative’s attendance. One vote may determine the result on many critical issues.
As I enter year five, I learn a new parliamentary process each session. Today it was a divisible bill. A representative may ask the Speaker to determine whether a bill can be divided into its specific parts and each part voted on instead of voting the entire bill at once.
If the Speaker says yes, the House votes on whether to vote on a divided bill. If the Speaker says not, that is the end of the discussion.
In this case, the Speaker said as the bill in question had multiple parts, they could be voted on individually.
However, the House voted not to divide. This was a maneuver to change a portion of a bill when an amendment to do the same thing had just failed.
• SCR 1: The Senate continuing resolution was a vote to support the Senate’s resolution calling for New Hampshire to be the first state to hold the presidential primary and oppose the Democratic Party’s decision to hold the first primary in South Carolina.
It was similar to votes taken in 2008 and 2012 when the Republican Party wanted to change the order of the national primary. This action has no state consequence but will be forwarded to the Democratic National Committee requesting it change its prior determination to move the date. The House voted 356-6 to support SCR 1.
All representatives of Carroll County who were present supported the resolution.
• SB 77: Changes in School Placement. This bill would allow a parent to request a change in a student’s school assignment when the student’s attendance at their public school is causing an educational hardship. Currently, there is a law that allows this action to occur, Manifest Education Hardship, and is usually a “gentleman’s” agreement between public school superintendents and does not require any financial expense.
The GOP party believes SB 77 is a minor adjustment to the original Manifest Education Hardship law and is a mere “housekeeping provision” to a section of the law that was inadvertently omitted.
The Democratic Party believes SB 77 far exceeds a simple “housekeeping” adjustment as it would require school boards to approve non-public private schools as sites for a Manifest Hardship placement and the financial responsibility for tuition and other costs placed upon local school boards and taxpayers.
The bill passed 187-183.
• SB 152: New Hampshire workforce training. The intent of this bill is for the Department of Education to create a career pathway at career technology centers that would provide training in marine trades needed to support emerging marine and energy careers. CTE is the current term used to replace the former term of vocational training centers as the scope of training in schools has changed with technology.
Funding for this program would come from the federal government’s Gulf of Maine offshore wind lease auction and businesses and industries within the marine career field. This program would be a joint partnership between New Hampshire’s CTE’s and community colleges.
Both positions, pro and con, were presented on the floor of the House by Republican representatives of the House Education Committee. Those in favor felt that this new training allows New Hampshire students to get a head start into a well-paying and emerging career. In addition to careers supporting future wind and solar ocean installations, this career will also support the current marinas located near the multiple New Hampshire lakes.
Interestingly enough, those in opposition were led by Carroll County Rep. Mike Belcher and this was the bill that had been requested to be divided. The opposition believes that “this program also acts as yet another subsidy for the most expensive and least reliable source of energy (provisions in the bill to expand solar and beyond) currently in use by training employees at taxpayer cost.” The bill passed 250-123.
• SB 69: Increasing net metering for Non-profits. and SB 79: Increasing net metering for Businesses. Both of these bills look to increase the allowable use of net metering from one megawatt up to five megawatts. Currently, the one-megawatt maximum is an arbitrary number established in New Hampshire law, for New Hampshire, while surrounding states have up to a five-megawatt allowance. Electric generation of 5 MW and above comes under federal jurisdiction.
Many of us often have a hard time getting our heads around terms like net metering, megawatt increase, renewable energy systems, heat-led combined systems, default energy service rate, and so on.
The simplified explanation is this: Currently, some businesses and non-profits, (including hospitals, colleges, etc.) use solar power to lower their utility costs. If both SB 69 and SB 79 pass, these public and private organizations would be allowed to connect solar arrays at their facilities with over the 1-megawatt limit to the local distribution system.
In many cases, a 3-5 MW system is needed in order to support the investment. SB 69 and SB 79 would help organizations lower their utility bills and lower the demand for out-of-state energy, which can lower costs for everyone and keep energy dollars in-state. Many of the businesses and schools that have invested in solar already, testified during hearings that if the net metering cap is not raised, they will have a hard time managing high energy costs while remaining competitive. From an organizational position, the ability to increase from one to five megawatts allows for better containment of and planning for energy costs.
Over the past several years, the governor has vetoed almost all energy net metering bills dealing with solar power in fear that the costs would be transferred to local residents. However, a state-funded multiyear study was released last fall that showed there is very limited potential for cost transfer.
SB 69 Non-profit net-metering expansion bill tied at 186-186 and failed.
SB 79 Business net-metering bill passed 194-179.
This session began with a voice vote establishing the dates for the submission and timetables for next year’s bills. Bills (future laws) are considered following an established timetable. If you have concerns or suggestions to change a law, please contact your state representative or senator early this summer.
Sept. 14 is the last day to file a proposed House bill.
Steve Woodcock is a Democrat state representative from Conway. He presents these reports as a service to his constituents.
