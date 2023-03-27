By STEVE WOODCOCK, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — This most recent session was the final two days of dealing with bills created, heard, debated in committee, passed to the House and voted on.
There were plenty of surprises, hi-jinks, a Democratic freshman representative who didn’t mention the fact that he voted incorrectly on the most important woman’s reproductive rights bill of the session, the passage of a bill recognizing May 3 annually as the Old Man In the Mountain Day and a stunning rendition of the national anthem by Rep. Michael Cahill (D-Rockingham) on the cello.
Multiple surprises were loaded within three constitutional amendments, 16 division votes, 31 voice votes, 33 roll call votes, 34 tabled votes, eight reproductive rights bills, and eight bills dealing with the Education Freedom Accounts.
Part 2 of this report will discuss the impact of several division votes, which are often overlooked as no representatives’ names are associated with each vote.
• HB 10 Parental Bill of Rights. This bill lost on the last day of the last session in 2022 by a very slim margin. Those supporting the bill believed that parents have the right to know everything that is happening with their children at school. To the extent that when a child has a confidential conversation with a teacher, coach, staff member, or guidance counselor and the conversation contains sensitive information, it must be reported to the parent. Those on the opposite side believe that this bill is unnecessary since the rights already exist in federal and state statutes, in the Department of Education’s directives, and in school board policies. Parentsalready have the right to opt their children out of any aspect of the school experience, object to instructional materials, and review the course of study and the purpose of clubs.
The citizens of New Hampshire can see through the legalese of both arguments and recognize that the underlying intent is to require school staff to “out” children to parents who may be LGBTQ or those who are inquiring about LGBTQ issues. Basically, eliminating all staff-student confidential discussions even those that may deal with abuse or violence in the homes. The bill failed 189- 195.
• HB 351 Negligent Storage of Firearms. This year, as in all of the most recent past sessions, there are bills dealing with firearm purchase, background checks, regulation, deregulation, sale, transport, use, storage, red flag laws, and on and on.
The general discussion tends to revolve around two sets of common beliefs. One side believes that it is their personal right under the Second Amendment to purchase, possess, use, and store weapons as they like.
The other side differs from that interpretation of the Second Amendment and further believes that reasonable safety practices should be inherent and required in all weapon purchases, storage and use.
Currently, incidents involving firearms are estimated to be the third-leading cause of injury-related deaths among American children 17 and under. The negligent death or injury of a child as a result of a firearm being left unattended or improperly stored is reprehensible. However, the bill as written doesn’t improve the standard of safety for storage, but rather just expands the penalty to the parent for improper storage if a child misuses or displays the firearm in various public areas. The bill failed 182-203.
• HB 331 Unlimited Income Eligibility for Education Freedom Account. This was one of eight bills regarding the Education Freedom Account. This Education Freedom Account was packed into the Senate’s version of the state budget two years ago without ever being voted in committee of the House or on the House Floor and then signed into law by the governor.
The intent of the bill is to allow low-income families, those under the 300 percent federal poverty level, which is approximately $90,000 for a family of four to receive a stipend or voucher.
This voucher of about $5,000 per child allows children to be homeschooled, or attend a private school, or religious academy. Parents were able to opt into this program if they met the income guidelines and they felt the option would improve their children’s success in school. The money would initially come from state-collected public tax dollars within the general fund.
The sducation commissioner estimated that 200 public school students would use this option at a cost of about $129,000. He was correct in that about 200 current students utilized this program as did about 1,800 more that were already being homeschooled, were currently in private schools, or in religious academies. The cost of this public tax money-funded program expanded from $129,000 to almost $30 million in the first two years.
This bill was sponsored by four Republican representatives and one Republican senator and does only one thing.
It removes the household income limit from eligibility requirements for the Education Freedom Account program. Meaning there are no income requirements to participate in this bill. The Republican position was that this was just another option for parents to educate their children and, as in public school; there shouldn’t be an income requirement to participate.
The Democratic view was that this bill completely removes the annual household income threshold so that any family, no matter their income, would be eligible to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition bills.
Taxpayer money would, in essence, be paying parents who may earn a six-figure annual income. It is the Democratic belief that public tax money should be used to support and improve public, not private education.
Currently, the governor has included almost $60 million in the next state budget to fund the Education Freedom Account and it could swell to over $75 million if the income limit is repealed. The bill was tabled 277-103.
• CACR 2 Reproductive Freedom. Providing that all have the right to make their own reproductive choices.
CACR stands for Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution. It is a bill aimed at changing the New Hampshire Constitution. There are multiple steps before the constitution could change but in a nutshell, the CACR must pass the House by a 3/5ths margin of supporting votes to move on to the Senate. After that, it would move on through the legislative process and eventually make it to every city and town warrant to be voted upon in the 2024 elections prior to a change in the constitution.
This bill, basically, would amend and insert in the New Hampshire Constitution language stating that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy ... shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest.” This CACR is presented after the US Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision. This decision overturned the federally guaranteed right to abortion, established under the Roe v. Wade and Casey rulings. The power to regulate abortion matters move to individual state legislatures.
Those in favor of moving this CACR to the citizens believe that this vote is unique in state history, in that no basic federally guaranteed right has ever been rescinded in the past. Passing this measure would uphold the most basic tenets of individual freedom and liberty by directly offering voters the opportunity to restore their previously held right to make these private family reproductive and health decisions without undue government intrusion, as has been the case for the past 50 years.
Those opposed to the CACR believe that it is unnecessary as New Hampshire already has an abortion rights provision the Fetal Life Protection Act, which allows unrestricted access to abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and provides for exceptions to the post-24-week prohibition in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities or where continuation of the pregnancy threatens to result in serious risks to the life or health of the mother.
CACR 2 passed the House 193-191 but did not meet the 60 percent threshold to move on to the Senate for their consideration.
• HB 224 Repeal the Criminal and Civil Penalties from the Fetal Life Protection Act. Included within last year’s Fetal Rights Protection Act is a provision that establishes criminal and legal penalties for medical professionals who are charged with violating the prohibition against abortion after 24 weeks, except in very few rare medical situations.
Simply, this means that any staff — nurses, doctors, anesthesiologists, and aides — that assists in providing an abortion after 24 weeks is subject to going to jail and losing their license to practice. The purpose of the bill is to eliminate only that particular section regarding criminal penalties and not change any other conditions of the current FLPA.
Those in favor of the repeal believe that the penalties discourage doctors from coming to the state and from remaining here after their residency. A significant portion of the state is considered rural. Rural hospitals and medical care opportunities are decreasing in New Hampshire as well as birthing centers.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dan Wolf (R-Newbury), related a story about his daughter living in rural New Hampshire who was near her due date and felt something was wrong. They drove to the Plymouth Hospital where emergency care was delivered; the baby came out with the umbilical cord around its neck several times. The life of the baby was saved because a physician was available and his daughter did not have time to travel to the medical facility in Dartmouth or Boston. Wolf concluded his remarks with: “We do not need these Draconian threats hanging over doctors. We ought to be encouraging doctors to come to New Hampshire and do their work so more grandfathers and grandmothers can bounce a baby on their knees.”
Retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice, Rep. Robert Lynn (R-Windham), spoke in opposition to the bill.
He said that “doctors are protected from penalties unless they flout the law in which case they should be punished like any other lawbreaker.” The bill passed 205-178.
• HB 271: Repealing the Fetal Life Protection Act. This 12-word bill repeals the “fetal life protection act,” which restricts access to abortion after 24 weeks.
This bill became law in much the same way as the Education Freedom Accounts. It was packed into the back of the Senate budget two years ago, never debated or voted upon by the House, and then signed into law by the governor.
Presently, the law allows women the freedom and reproductive liberty to make abortion decisions with their health-care provider for abortions up to 24 weeks.
Those in favor of the repeal believe that this bill infringes on the reproductive freedom of New Hampshire citizens for the first time in over 40 years.
They also believe that the FLPA invaded the privacy discussion of an individual and their medical care provider regarding essential health care decisions. Furthermore, supporters of the repeal are in opposition to the way and manner in which this law was created via the budget and not the legislative process.
Those that oppose the repeal believe that this change would make it legal to abort a baby right up until birth. For many reasons, mostly moral and religious, they believe that no one has the right to make that choice except God. They also feel that “it is unethical to cause the death of a baby who would be viable outside of the womb.”
This vote was not without confusion. A freshman Democratic Representative from Keene stated the next day that he was confused and voted the wrong way, as he was in support of the repeal. The Speaker, once again, voted to create a tie by voting in opposition versus breaking a tie vote, which is the traditional process. The bill failed as it was tied 192-192.
Steve Woodcock is a Democrat state representative from Conway. He presents these reports as a service to his constituents.
