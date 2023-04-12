chart

This chart shows how the delegation voted April 6. (TERRY LEAVITT GRAPHIC)

By Steve Woodcock, Special to The Conway Daily Sun

CONCORD — The April 6th session had many highlights. The day began with a speech from the Indian Ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, discussing the business and political relationships between the United States and India. The first piece of business was the overwhelming acceptance of a House budget after hours of negotiations between the leadership of both parties. Concluding the day was a roll call vote on the allowance of recreational Cannabis. So yes, April 6 was a busy day in the House.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.