By Steve Woodcock, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The April 6th session had many highlights. The day began with a speech from the Indian Ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, discussing the business and political relationships between the United States and India. The first piece of business was the overwhelming acceptance of a House budget after hours of negotiations between the leadership of both parties. Concluding the day was a roll call vote on the allowance of recreational Cannabis. So yes, April 6 was a busy day in the House.
-- HB 2 Compromise Budget Amendment. The budget began with the distribution of 34 potential amendments. However, most were never discussed as the two party leaders, Jason Osborne, Republican Majority Leader, and Matt Wilhelm, Democratic Minority Leader, and their teams had crafted a compromise at 4:27 p.m. the previous day beating the 4:30 p.m. deadline.
Here is a simplified version of the long, complicated process for the development of the two-year state budget.
The governor creates and presents his budget to the House and Senate in a joint briefing. The Governor’s budget includes an allocation for all the departments of state government, as well as his new initiatives for the next two years.
The House Finance Committee is divided into three sections and each section reviews and adjusts a portion of the Governor’s proposal. They also include funding for bills that have passed the House during the session.
Each section (called Division) modifies the budget to their liking.
There are two basic parts of the budget, HB 1 and HB 2. Simply put, one part is the dollar figure and the other section is the narrative explaining the use of the funds.
The three Division budgets are put together to form the House Budget. This year the 25-member House Finance Committee was the only committee in the House that was not balanced. The Republicans held a one-member advantage 13-12.
Every budget has good and bad items depending on your personal position. This budget curtailed many Democratic priorities and expanded Republican positions, especially in regard to Education Freedom Accounts (school vouchers).
The Republican slim majority did not appear to have sufficient votes to pass the budget they had developed. As a group of approximately 40 Republican Free Staters and Libertarians did not agree with portions of the Republican budget and would not vote to support the budget.
Therefore, the leadership of both parties reframed and made compromises in the budget while maintaining their own party’s foundational beliefs. The compromise amendment on HB 2 passed 326-63.
The HB 2 roll call vote was followed immediately by a voice vote to accept the complete budget of HB1 and HB2, as amended, which overwhelmingly passed. The majority of the 34 other budget amendments never came to the floor for a vote once the budget had passed. The House budget now moves on to the Senate for review and alterations.
If the Senate changes the budget, then a group of representatives and senators will meet to craft a compromise budget and send that document on to the Governor for his signature or veto.
-- HB 74: Unused Earned Leave. The intent of this bill was to allow employers of companies with 15 or more employees to keep the money from unused earned leave (sick and vacation), if the employee was no longer employed. The employee may have chosen to leave the company or the company may have closed with little or no notice. One group believed that the worker had earned the money and should be paid upon their exit from the company. The other group felt that since there were only a few complaints on the issue and that most New Hampshire businesses used good business practices the bill was not necessary. The bill was amended and passed to pay employees 205-181.
-- HB 430: Education Freedom Account (EFA) Public School Prerequisite. This bill requires that prior to a student’s parents receiving the $5,000 stipend for a student not to attend public school, each student must attend public school for one year. Currently, all students receiving EFA’s would be grandfathered and exempt from this requirement. This bill was originally passed in February (176-169), however, the Finance Committee rejected the bill and returned it to the House.
The original intent of EFA’s was to provide low-income parents, who believed their child would not be or was not successful in public school, a stipend of approximately $5,000 to use for their child’s education.
One group believed that each child must at least attend public school for one year before determining that public school didn’t work for their child.
The other group felt it was the parent’s choice without any restriction to determine the child's educational path. The bill failed 194-192 HB 626 Requiring NH Dept. of Education to Administer EFA’s. The intent of this bill is to have the millions of dollars distributed for EFA’s to be done by the NH Department of Education, (DOE). This bill was originally passed in February 183-180. The Finance Committee rejected the bill and sent it back to the House.
Currently, EFA’s are approved and distributed through a private organization that receives 10% of each grant to administer the EFA. The group received the project last year as the only bidder. The expected cost for program administration over the next two years is over $4 million.
One group believes that the NH Department of Education could provide this service for significant annual savings and increase program oversight, transparency, and accountability. The NHDOE oversees all other federal and state educationally-related grants.
The other group believes that this is a specialized program and the private organization has been very successful in its administration. Finance Chair Wyler (R-Kingston) stated, “ Once the program stabilized might consider an RFDP process for the management”. The bill failed 195-194. The Speaker broke the tie.
-- HB 639 Legalization and Regulation of Cannabis. This bill would allow cannabis growth and distribution for recreational use. This bill passed the House previously but was returned to the House with changes made by the Finance Committee.
The issue was not the pros and cons of cannabis use for New Hampshire's adult population. Rather the concern was the tax structure associated with its growth and distribution. Initial fees and charges were established at 15% at the grower's level. This bill would reduce the fee to 12.5% and move it to the wholesale level. The fee was not applied to the retail level as many felt it “looked too much” like a sales tax. The bill passed 272-109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.