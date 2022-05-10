By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The first session in May was the last major push of the year to enact specific bills. Topics of significance were in the areas of women’s reproductive rights, workforce housing, educational funding, local property tax relief, youth employment and many others.
Bills that were not dealt with during this May session most likely will die on the table, and that will be the end of the bill for this year. Bills remaining on the table (about 100) and that are not acted upon can be refiled next year.
There is a small chance a few of the 100-plus bills lying dormant could be taken off the table over the next two weeks, but the threshold for removal is so high it is extremely unlikely.
This session dealt primarily with the House agreeing or not to bills that came initially from the House and had been passed and/or changed while in the Senate. Under the rules, if a House bill is modified while in the Senate, the House can add changes when it returns. Many of this session’s votes were on amendments that had been deleted by the Senate.
Sometimes these alterations that have little or no correlation to the original bill but have been approved by the Speaker of the House for submission.
In this session report you see the usual roll call votes, division votes and votes that actually mean the opposite of what they appear to mean: “”yes” meaning “no” and vice versa. Again, I will take license to speak in lay terms to make the pertinent facts easier to understand.
-- Women’s Reproductive Rights (SB 399, HB 1674, CACR 18). With the recent public awareness of the possible overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court and the fact that states would then become in charge of laws dealing with women’s reproductive decisions, these three bills were attempted to be brought from the table.
Every member of the Carroll County delegation voted in line with their party.
Republican members all voted “no” on each option and Democrats all voted yes. No action to change existing laws was accepted. (N-173, Y-159).
SB 333: Retirement fund local reimbursement. This bill dealt with licensure of case management service providers. However, a non-germane amendment that dealt with the reimbursement rates to local communities of state retirement benefits was added to the bill.
The primary discussion and vote in this column is specific to amendment, HB 1914h, (Y-170, N-164).
General background: Many years ago, local communities agreed to join the state retirement pool, and the state agreed to provide a specific rate. As budgets got lean over the decades, the state did not honor their commitment and the cost had to be absorbed by local communities. This year, the House passed a bill that required the state to annually restore their 7.5 percent obligation. The Senate deleted that and attached a one-year agreement for this year and connected it to a permanent cut in the Business Property Tax.
What the vote boiled down to is all members of the Carroll County delegation want the state to pay 7.5 percent of their agreed-upon share. The Republicans wanted it as a one-year commitment to see how revenues were doing next year and the Democrats wanted it to be permanent. This was the second major labor vote of the year. This bill passed, 170-164.
-- SB 420: Expand Scholarship Eligibility. This bill was a funding mechanism to increase school aid. But the primary discussion and vote recorded for this column was the floor amendment 1925-h, which changed eligibility for state educational low income scholarships.
Background: The House had previously approved along party lines the increase in income from 300 to 500 percent of poverty level. A family of four at $79,000 was eligible, and now families of income up to $132,000 became eligible. The concern was twofold; first, the 300 percent-level applicants still had a waiting list and no provisions were made to fill those 300 percent qualifiers before the pool was expanded to the 500-percent qualifiers.
The scholarship fund was initially established as an opportunity for low-income families. This legislation was presented as an opportunity to open it to middle-income families. The previously approved House bill was not supported in the Senate, however this floor amendment returned the 300-500 percent change. The amendment passed, 171-150.
-- SB 418: Voter Verification. This bill would require Election Day voters to provide identification at the time of voting registration, and if they could, then they would be given a “provisional ballot.” The provisional ballot would be specially marked (identifiable), and the voter's ballot would count.
However, the voter must provide proof of residency in N.H. within a pre-set time limit. The thinking behind the bill was to ensure that only N.H. residents voted in elections to reduce possible fraud.
There was, however, concern that the election totals might not be confirmed for up to seven days past the election night. Further concern surrounded the legal time frame for ballots to be processed between primary and final elections and that the 45-day requirement might impact out of state voters, specifically military stationed abroad.
Finally, there was concern over the fact that secret ballots were not secret if they could be identified to a particular voter. Bill passed, 164-155.
-- SB 345: Limit Youth Employment Hours.This bill would expand the hours that high school students (16- to 17-year-olds) could work on nights preceding a school day to midnight and the maximum number of hours per week during the school year. The amendment limited the hours to 9 p.m. each night preceding a school day. The vote to limit hours failed 145-192. A “yes” vote meant to limit. The next vote was to table the entire bill, and that failed 145-192. The bill passed.
-- SB 344: Remote Participation Public Meetings. This bill would create a committee to study electronic remote participation in local public meetings. The intent was to expand public participation in public meetings. The bill as it came to the floor was Inexpedient to Legislate (ITL), which means kill the bill. So a “yes” vote means kill the bill and a “no” means create the study group. ITL passed 176-155.
The House and Senate will meet in a joint session on Thursday, May 12, to hear a presentation from Nobel Prize Winner, labor movement leader and former president of Poland Lech Walesa.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
