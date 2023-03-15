The House Public Works and Highways Committee, chaired by Mark McConkey (R-Freedom, center) Wednesday voted to kill a bill sponsored by Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) to build a traffic light instead of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONCORD — A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (Route 302), proposed by Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) was essentially killed by the House Public Works and Highways Committee after a four-minute discussion Wednesday.
The committee is chaired by Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom).
Buco’s HB 480 was supported by residents and truckers but opposed by the town and DOT during aa public works committee hearing Feb. 3.
On Wednesday, the Public Works Committee had to decide what to do with the bill. Rep. David Milz (R-Derry) made the motion to find the bill “inexpedient to legislate.” This means the committee is recommending to the full House that the bill be killed.
“My feeling is there’s a process that the department follows that starts with local involvement; it considers engineering design cost issues, that’s a process that we ought to have some faith in,” said Rep. Barry Faulkner (D-Swanzey) “We shouldn’t be involved in picking details of design, except under the most extraordinary circumstances and I don’t think that we have those here.”
McConkey agreed ,saying, “Thank you for holding up the integrity of the Ten Year plan.”
The 2023-32 Ten Year Plan calls for construction of the “safety improvements,” meaning the roundabout, this year. It has a cost of $2.7 million.
The committee unanimously quashed the bill 15 -0.
Buco, reached Wednesday, said he believes as a result of his bill and testimony in favor for it, the DOT enlarged the proposed roundabout and they will be bringing those plans to selectmen March 28.
“I had several constituents who come from that area who said ‘this is a problem and we are trying to tell them (DOT) about it and they aren’t listening to us,’” said Buco, adding he told them he could file a bill.
Staff from the Department of Transportation are scheduled to discuss the roundabout design with Conway selectmen on March 28.
The meeting was supposed to be held on Tuesday but it was postponed due to the winter storm.
Buco, among other people, testified for the bill on Feb. 3.
“This intersection is scheduled to be rebuilt because there have been many accidents there,” said Buco, adding that East Conway Road is an industrial corridor.
“After going out of our way to make this area zoned industrial, it (a roundabout) doesn’t make sense,” Buco said during testimony at the committee Feb. 3.
Last year, truckers performed demonstrations where they drove their trucks and large trailers around the roundabouts at the North-South Road, and it didn’t go well, said Buco.
“The lowboy (a type of trailer) was was snapping and popping,” said Buco. “It’s going to cause traffic to back up in every direction.”
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli spoke against the bill at the Feb. 3 hearing.
“This intersection has been very problematic; we have had dozens of accidents and several fatalities,” said DegliAngeli.
“This legislation is an end run, it’s an attempt to change the outcome of the process.”
DegliAngeli said the lowboy trailer used in the demo would not normally be allowed to go on those roundabouts. He added the truck and trailer were able to go through the roundabouts easily.
He also said the roundabout on Route 302 would be larger than the ones on the North-South Road.
Last May, DOT engineers presented the concept of a roundabout in Conway. They said the goal is to make the intersection safer while still moving traffic.
A New Bedford, Mass., couple died in a crash there on Labor Day of 2018.
