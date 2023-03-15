House public works highways commmitteee 31523

The House Public Works and Highways Committee, chaired by Mark McConkey (R-Freedom, center) Wednesday voted to kill a bill sponsored by Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) to build a traffic light instead of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONCORD — A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (Route 302), proposed by Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) was essentially killed by the House Public Works and Highways Committee after a four-minute discussion Wednesday.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom).

