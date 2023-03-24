dan wolf

Rep. Dan Wolf (R-Newbury) speaks in favor of his bill to eliminate criminal penalties under the state's 24-week abortion ban during House session Thursday. (SCREEN SHOT)

CONCORD — It was nearly a clean sweep for supporters of reproductive rights in the House Thursday.

Before the session ended, the House voted to put reproductive rights into statute, remove the criminal and civil penalties in the state’s 24-week abortion ban approved two years ago, and killed bills aimed at further limiting women’s reproductive rights.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.