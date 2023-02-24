CONCORD — A House committee reluctantly killed a bill pertaining to fire suppression filed by two local state representatives in the wake of devastating fires in North Conway last April and in Wolfeboro in January.

The worst local hotel fire in recent memory occurred April 30, 2022, at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, when the entire south wing went up in flames, forcing guests to climb down balconies to safety.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.