CONCORD — A House committee reluctantly killed a bill pertaining to fire suppression filed by two local state representatives in the wake of devastating fires in North Conway last April and in Wolfeboro in January.
The worst local hotel fire in recent memory occurred April 30, 2022, at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, when the entire south wing went up in flames, forcing guests to climb down balconies to safety.
And just last month, a fire destroyed Hunter's Shop n' Save supermarket in Wolfeboro after the store had closed. Neither building was sprinkled nor were required to be.
At the Red Jacket, the south wing didn't have to be sprinkled because of its age (it was built in the 1970s, before sprinklers were required) and the grocery store didn't have to be sprinkled because of its size (though a good-sized store, it wasn't large enough to require sprinklers).
State reps. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) proposed legislation to enable towns to offer an incentive to hotels to upgrade their safety systems. The bill is called HB 265.
Their legislation would enable towns to give property tax relief to lodging establishments seeking to add sprinkler systems. Towns could choose to do that or not.
Rep. Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton) said he's "reluctantly" making the motion to label the bill "inexpedient to legislate" which means that the committee recommends that the bill be rejected by the full House.
"The bill is very well intended, the bill is intended to, to encourage businesses to provide an extra level of protection in their buildings, and then give them relief for doing that," said Maggiore. "However, there's still some technical aspects of the bill that need to be worked out. And each time it seems like we have an amendment ready to go to do that we find that Pandora's Box hasn't been quite closed again. And it it pries itself open. So at this time, it's best to ITL the bill, and we'll figure out something better in another time."
Rep. Eric Gallager (D-Concord) said he wanted to give some feedback to the sponsors. He said one concern was tax breaks shouldn't be given to businesses that have to put them in anyway.
"So if the prime sponsor could take a look into that, we might be able to work something out for the next time around," said Gallager.
MacDonald is the committee clerk but he didn't object and voted to ITL the proposed legislation. The motion to make the bill ITL passed 19-0.
Burroughs, in a Feb. 15, email, said she plans to reintroduce the bill and bring it back in January of 2024. Burroughs said the cost to put out the Red Jacket fire for North Conway Fire Department was about $30,000. Chief Chad McCarthy was unavailable Monday to verify that amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.