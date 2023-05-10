CONWAY — Informed and foreward-looking candidates are needed to run for charter commission, otherwise the process could go awry. So said charter commission proponent Mark Hounsell at the May 2 selectmen’s meeting, adding that the situation makes him “nervous.”
Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led a petition drive, along with Hounsell, himself a former selectman, and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, to place an article on the town warrant to form a charter commission.
Town meeting voters at the Conway polls on April 11 backed it by a wide margin, 1,245-247. As of now, the town uses the SB 2 form of government where there’s a deliberative session in March and voting at the polls in April.
The focus of the nine-member charter commission will be to look into an alternative form of government. Any changes it recommends would go to voters next year.
Last month, selectmen decided the election of charter commission members will take place June 13, a Tuesday, and the filing period for candidates will be May 17-26.
Selectmen on Tuesday decreed the town highway garage would be the location and polling hours will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hounsell, during public comment time near the end of the meeting, spoke at length about his hopes and concerns for the charter commission.
“My hope is that it will get us away from SB 2, which I think it’s pretty well accepted that that has not served the town of Conway well for a number of years,” said Hounsell.
“But as I look into it, and I sit here today, and say I’m a little bit concerned about what could happen.”
Hounsell continued that forming the charter commission is something like writing the U.S. Constitution. “So, I am asking for people who understand Conway in a historic sense,” said Hounsell.
“We need watchdog candidates,” he said, “people who understand that we’ve got to be careful just like we would have to be careful if they had a constitutional convention that they don’t shred some of the rights that we’ve been used to.”
Hounsell added: “I’m glad we’re doing it. But I’m nervous about it.”
Before Hounsell spoke, Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Quentin Lewis questioned whether there would be a public education effort to inform voters of what the charter commission is supposed to do.
“People need to know something about the forms of government we can have,” said Lewis. “How can we expect people to learn about that?”
Selectmen’s chair Mary Carey Seavey, “That hasn’t been thought up, but it’s a good point.”
Seavey said a public informational meeting is a possibility so long as they can find the right person to educate the community.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said New Hampshire state law limits what forms of government a municipality can have and a document explaining it would be posted at conwaynh.org. To read about charter commissions, go to tinyurl.com/2ejjjuar.
The law for the charter commissions, RSA 49-B, states that the commission, once formed, must hold at least two public hearings. “At least one of such hearings shall be for the purpose of receiving information, views, comments, and other pertinent material relative to its functions and at least one shall be for the purpose of explaining, in general terms, its proposed preliminary report and receiving comments on its proposal,” says RSA 49-B.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli noted, “Ultimately, it’s the legislative body whether we are changing or status quo.”
Selectman John Colbath said Guerringue will publish information about the charter commission in the Sun. “Like anything else, you can Google it, you can look it up and if you’re going to be a voter, it’s not my responsibility to make you an informed voter, it’s your responsibility to be an informed voter,” said Colbath. “And there’s a lot of information out there.”
Seavey agreed, saying, “As John said, it’s not our responsibility to teach somebody. It’s up to the voters to educate themselves, but I appreciate what you’re saying.”
