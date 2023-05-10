Mark Hounsell 5223

Conway resident Mark Hounsell tells selectmen that great candidates are needed for the charter commission elections next month. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Informed and foreward-looking candidates are needed to run for charter commission, otherwise the process could go awry. So said charter commission proponent Mark Hounsell at the May 2 selectmen’s meeting, adding that the situation makes him “nervous.”

Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led a petition drive, along with Hounsell, himself a former selectman, and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, to place an article on the town warrant to form a charter commission.

