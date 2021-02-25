CONWAY — Short-term rentals, a proposed noise ordinance and public restrooms may be hot topics at Monday's town deliberative session, starting at 7 p.m. at Kennett High School's Peter Ames Gym.
Town residents at deliberative get the chance to debate and amend warrant articles.
The first article is for the election of officials and the other five are zoning related and those are not fodder for deliberative session. The articles will be voted on by ballot April 13.
Most articles to be discussed include the operating budget, proposed at about $12 million, various capital reserves and donations to several non-profit organizations.
But there are a few new items for voters to consider.
Article 21 calls for the creation of a short-term rental expendable trust and allows selectmen to spend from this trust. Article 22 would seed the fund with $50,000.
That money would be used to "hire a short-term rental management company for the purpose of address identification, compliance monitoring, complaint hotline and mobile permitting and fee collection," as stated in Article 22.
"After the first year, the Short-Term Rental Expendable Trust will be funded in whole or in part from the short-term licensing fees and-short term rental fines," it says.
Articles 21 and 22 both have the unanimous support of the selectmen and municipal budget committee.
Article 6, if passed, would authorize selectmen to regulate short-term rentals and allow them to charge fees to license them.
Meanwhile, Article 23 asks the town to adopt a noise ordnance. While this article had its genesis in the committee looking at short-term rental regulations, it will apply to other situations, such as unnecessarily loud motor vehicle noise and heavy machinery run after certain hours.
The full text of the proposed ordinance will be on the warrant. A violation of the noise ordinance would count against a short-rental owner's license in the event both the licensing and noise articles pass.
The lack of public bathrooms in North Conway Village probably won't be discussed at deliberative session because there is nothing proposed on the warrant this year unless residents bring it up.
However, selectmen may discuss bathrooms at a meeting to be held after deliberative session. Selectmen are looking at the possibility of leasing bathroom space in North Conway and using newly established parking fees at thee rec sites to cover the cost.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting Selectman John Colbath said selectmen should have had a bathroom proposal on the warrant this year.
"Shame on my part and us for not having along the warrant this year," said Colbath. "We've been discussing this for quite a long time."
Asked if selectmen could address bathrooms at deliberative session, Colbath said new proposals that haven't been posted on the warrant shouldn't be brought up by the board at that time, but "the voters can bring up anything they want for discussion."
Town Manager Tom Holmes said Article 35 allows residents to discuss "any other business" and that may include public restroom ideas at that point.
Article 20 asks voters to allow the selectmen to appoint two volunteers representatives to the Carroll County Broadband Communications District Planning Committee. Selectmen and the budget committee support this article.
Article 24 asks voters to accept South View Loop as a town road. The lead petitioner is Jeremy Abbott. He said the road is a fraction of a mile and has about a half dozen residences. He said it had been maintained by a private association but the association is now defunct and the residents there are asking the town for help with the road.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli asked selectmen and the budget committee not to recommend this article, first, because he said part of the road was built before the town required roads be inspected to ensure they meet standards; secondly, because around 2006 a top coat of pavement was left unfinished; and thirdly, because the petition came in after the Oct. 1 deadline which is intended to give time for the town engineer to inspect the road before the snow falls.
Selectmen unanimously oppose the article and the budget committee voted 10 against and two (Bill Aughton and Mike Fougere) in favor.
Article 18 asks for $8,500 for a radar trailer to help the police department monitor speeding in town. Chief Chris Mattei said he has applied for a grant to reduce the cost.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are asked to wear a face covering and arrive early enough to check in with the Supervisors of the Checklist and find a socially distanced seat in the bleachers or among the folding chairs on the gym floor.
The cafeteria will be set up to be available as overflow masked-voter seating, if needed.
Voters unwilling to wear a mask should enter the high school through the cafeteria entrance, where they will be directed to the auditorium, where seating will also be socially distanced.
The proceedings taking place in the gym will be displayed on a screen in the auditorium using the KHS YouTube channel. Unmasked voters will have the ability to speak, remotely, to the voters in gym.
