CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes had promised residents good news, and he delivered Tuesday, announcing the tax rate has gone down a dollar.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue set the rate Monday. Holmes said he announced it at Tuesday’s selectmen's meeting.
“The great news is the base tax rate, which includes municipal, county, local education and state education, is down a full dollar per thousand (dollars of assessed property value),” said Holmes. “That would give people some much-needed COVID-year relief, I think.”
Tax rates are based on a dollar figure per $1,000 of property value. The 2020 base rate is $16.32. That consists of $4.63 for the town, $1.20 for the county, $8.54 for local schools and $1.95 for state education.
The 2019 base rate was $17.32 ($5.02, town; $1.15, county; $9.17, local schools; and $1.98, state education).
The rate is based on factors that include what voters agree to spend, how much non-tax revenue is, what the value of town property is, the size of abatements and veterans' service credits, and how much of fund balance is used.
Holmes said the school district was able to lower its tax rate through a combination of grant revenue and fund balance use.
The town was able to reduce its rate thanks to the “warrant article stunt” that took place at the polls in May. At that “drive-thru” town meeting at the town garage, voters saved the town about $1.4 million by rejecting, as recommended by selectmen and Holmes, eight town-sponsored capital reserve articles. Holmes had worried that town revenues would be weak due to COVID-19 and that the tax rate would spike if residents approved those articles.
The articles Holmes suggested defeating were: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
On top of the base rate, Conway residents also pay precinct taxes and some pay a non-precinct fire rate because precincts don’t cover the entire town’s geography.
The new 2020 precinct tax rates are as follows: North Conway Water Precinct, $2.35; Conway Village Fire District, $2.04; East Conway Fire. $1.55; Center Conway Fire, $1.07; non-precinct fire, $1.02; Redstone Fire, 85 cents; and Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, 57 cents.
The 2019 precinct tax rates were: North Conway Water Precinct, $2.21; Conway Village $1.92; East Conway Fire $1.60; Center Conway Fire, $1.06; non-precinct fire, 98 cents; Redstone Fire, 87 cents; and Kearsarge Lighting 64 cents.
For example, a North Conway resident who owns a $200,000 home and is not in the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct would have a tax rate of $18.67 this year and would pay a total bill of $3,734. Based on last year's rates such a homeowner would pay $3,906. To find what your fall bill will be, subtract what you paid in the spring from the total. This can be found at conwaynh.org in the property tax review/pay section.
Last year, the tax rate went down because of a townwide revaluation (the value of the town went up). This year, the rate fell because local officials were careful with spending and because residents defeated the eight warrant articles at selectmen's request, said Holmes.
Individual bills may vary if homeowners added to the value of their properties.
Taxes are going out late because North Conway Water Precinct’s audit was tardy. Taxes will be due Jan. 7.
Now, local government officials are working with the town, school district and county on the 2021 budget, which will influence the tax rate next fall.
Right now, the school district is staring down a possible $2 million increase to the budget, not counting warrant articles, and may seek to close an elementary school to avoid that possibility.
The Sun asked selectmen if they were planning to cut proposed town spending to mitigate the possible impact of the school district’s spending more.
“Our budgets are reviewed based on needs exclusively, and we are still reducing it,” said Weathers, adding: “I think Tom and the staff have done an excellent job.”
Noting that in the spring, selectmen asked voters to reduce town spending “quite a bit,” Selectman Steve Porter said: “We have always worked on a shoestring budget" and that people should ask the town to offset school spending.
“We have to operate a town … Each individual in this town office does a hell of a job, pardon my English, in an extremely tight budget. So, personally I take a little offense that’s even brought up.”
Selectman John Colbath said the town was “very fortunate” that many expenditures were covered by federal and state COVID-19 relief funds and said selectmen won’t know if that will continue in the future.
“In general, the five of us try to be as frugal as possible, but it’s the same old story — everybody wants services, and they don’t necessarily want to pay for them,” said Colbath.
Between now and the next town meeting, the municipal budget committee will weigh in on town and school budgets.
Ultimately, residents will decide at the polls next spring how much they want to spend.
