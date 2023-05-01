hill

Harold Hill is seen in his booking mugshot in 2022. (POLICE PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Carroll County Superior Court trial of the driver indicted on charges he crashed into the Conway Public Library in his pickup last year, causing the death of his passenger, has been postponed at the request of the prosecution.

Harold Hill Jr., 33, is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31, 2022, crash. He has pleaded not guilty.

