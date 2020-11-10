CONWAY — For those not quite ready to put away their shorts, motorcycles or golf clubs, this past week has been a gift.
The Granite State has been enjoying a record-setting Indian summer with temperatures soaring more than 20-25 degrees above normal.
It’s felt more like early September than early November, and weather officials say we’ve got at least two more warm days on the horizon.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, people flocked to the polls in record numbers and frigid temperatures with snow flurries, 10-20 mph winds and a daytime high of 37 degrees in Conway.
What a difference a week makes.
On Tuesday, temperatures topped 77 degrees at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, according to local weather observer Ed Bergeron, who celebrated his 73rd birthday (and the gloriously unseasonable temperatures) with wife Kathy, doing an 18-mile mountain bike ride in Whitefield.
“It was gorgeous,” Bergeron, who gave the day the highest possible rating of 50 cents on 93.5 WMWV on Tuesday morning.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, AccuWeather reported Conway’s temperature at 75 degrees and 74 degrees north of Pinkham Notch in Berlin.
Monday was a record-setting temperature for Conway, with the mercury reaching 72 degrees.
“We’ve seen records falling all across New Hampshire and Maine,” said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Schroeter said the weeklong warmth was created “by an expansive area of high pressure over the East Coast, which resembles summer conditions.”
He added that southwest winds brought in the warmer air and it’s stayed locked over New England.
The “Beast of the East,” Mount Washington, was also flirting with a record single-day high on Tuesday, reaching 48 degrees by 1 p.m., just 2 degrees shy of the record.
Schroeter said the warmest recorded day for November on the summit is 52 degrees set in 1982.
The record high temperature for New Hampshire for a day in November is 80 degrees, set twice on Nov. 2 in 1950 and 1876.
“There’s a big difference between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10,” said Schroeter. “It’s a little out of range for the all-time warmest November day.”
An Indian summer, according to the National Weather Service, can be defined as "any spell of warm, quiet, hazy weather that may occur in October or November."
Several references, according to Wikipedia, describe a true Indian summer “as not occurring until after the first frost, or more specifically the first ‘killing’ frost.”
The warm weather had a ton of people out birdie watching — as in playing golf.
Wayne Grenier, who is the assistant manager of the Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee, said the entire slate of tee times was filled early Tuesday at the 18-hole course.
“We’ve got a full parking lot and lots of happy golfers,” Grenier said.
Indian Mound has extended its season through this Sunday.
In Concord, the temperature reached 76 degrees, topping the 1931 mark of 73 degrees for the day.
On Monday, Concord reached 75, breaking its old daily record of 74 from 1945.
On Sunday, the city reached a maximum temperature of 75 degrees, breaking the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1895.
Manchester broke the record of 72 degrees set in 1999 by hitting 76 degrees on Tuesday, and Portsmouth smashed its record of 67 in 1966 by reaching 75 degrees.
It’s been a record-breaking stretch in the Pine Tree State, too.
Portland, Maine, hit 71 degrees on Friday breaking the prior record for Nov. 6 of 69 degrees set in 2015; reached 74 degrees on Saturday, breaking the 2015 previous record of 65 degrees, and matching the all-time high temperature for the month, tying 1974, 1987 and 2003.
Caribou, Maine, posted its all-time warmest November day on Monday, hitting 69 degrees (the previous record was 68 last year.
It looks like we’ll squeeze out two more above-average weather days.
“We will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s again Wednesday afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds as an approaching cold front arrives,” said Kevin Skarupa, meteorologist at WMUR (Channel 9). “Showers will be more likely as the day wears on, some showers will linger Thursday morning across southern N.H., before clearing skies take hold.
“Behind the front, cooler air will gradually return for the end of next week, and highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s, which is much more seasonable for mid-November.”
Does this mean a mild winter?
“It’s hard to draw correlations from this,” Schroeter said, adding, “There are no signs of cold weather (snow) chances (over the next couple of weeks).”
Bergeron believes we may be heading for a mild winter.
“Every one of the last three to four months has been running above the 30-year average by 3 or 4 degrees,” he said.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said this will be a La Niña winter.
“La Niña is a phenomenon in which the surface water near the equator of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal, the opposite of El Niño when the water in the equatorial Pacific is in a warm phase,” AccuWeather states. “This change in the water temperature can have a major influence on the weather patterns all around the globe.”
“Another overall mild winter is possible for much of the eastern U.S.," Pastelok said, referring to how temperatures will compare to the 30-year averages in many places. However, he expects "near-normal snowfall across much of New England.”
