CONWAY — “We're seeing numbers now that we haven't seen this year,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said of COVID-19 cases in the district during his report to the Conway School Board on Monday night.
Richard said there have been 19 confirmed cases since April 5 within the Conway School District, including a cluster identified on the Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team, which has at least three cases.
Kennett High School has been in remote learning mode since April 6. The Eagles had hoped to return to face-to-face instruction this Monday, but two more cases were reported this week, keeping remote instruction in place through at least Friday.
“It’s a staffing issue again,” Richard said Tuesday.
Kennett went remote for the first time in the school year on March 17 for three days due to three cases. Kennett High reported the first case in SAU 9 on Oct. 8, 2020, which led to 10 students having to quarantine for two weeks.
“We chart these numbers throughout the year, and in the biggest increase that we've seen so far has been this past week," Richard told the board.
He said Kennett High School has totaled 52 cases for the school year so far.
"Over the past week, we've had 18 cases within the Conway School District. That is a huge amount," he said Monday. On Tuesday he said there had been one more reported.
As of Tuesday, there were 14 active COVID cases at Kennett High School. There are also three active cases at Kennett Middle, with the most recent case occurring last Friday, which led to 57 people having to quarantine.
There are currently two cases at Conway Elementary School, leading to 33 people having to quarantine for at least 10 days.
“Even taking a look at the Carroll County numbers and the positivity rates here, we're back to numbers where we were the last week in January,” said Richard.
He said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact-tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
“We haven't quite put our finger on the root cause of it,” Richard said to the increased volume of cases. "But, we do have a cluster that's been defined (with girls lacrosse). We haven't confirmed a second one yet at the high school, but they're concerning.”
He added: “So the message really is we need to tighten up a little bit. We had all the plans in the world to come back to Kennett High School (on Monday) to face-to-face, but then at about 9 a.m. (Sunday), I got a call, two more confirmed cases at the high school.
"And after much consideration and consultation, we've decided that it was in the best interest of everybody to go remote at Kennett High School. We got two more cases first thing (Monday) morning, so we really need to try and put a lid on this," he said.
Richard meets every Tuesday with his administrators as well as Dr. Rich Laracy from the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders from Memorial Hospital to review where the district stands.
“They’re concerned about the numbers and April break (set for April 26-30),” Richard said.
The Kennett girls’ lacrosse team was shut down April 5 due to the virus. The high school baseball team shut down the following day, and several athletes on other teams also had to go into quarantine due to potential exposure to their cohorts in the classroom.
“We’ve postponed athletics for a week as well,” Richard said of the decision for all Kennett teams to stop practicing immediately on Monday.
The Eagles missed out on spring sports last year when the pandemic started.
The KHS baseball and softball teams had been scheduled to open regular-season play this week with games set for Monday and Wednesday against Winnisquam, while the track team was slated to open its season at Prospect Mountain in Alton on Tuesday. Girls and boys tennis teams were to have played Inter-Lakes on Tuesday and Thursday.
The boy's lacrosse team was to have played Inter-Lakes on Tuesday and Thursday and the girls’ lacrosse team was set to play Inter-Lakes on Wednesday and Saturday.
All those games have now been canceled.
Staff from SAU 9, which includes Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett and Jackson Grammar (along with from Robert Frost Charter School and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, at the invitation of SAU 9), received the first dose of the vaccine on March 27 at Kennett High.
District staff are scheduled to get their second round of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, April 24, at KHS.
“We want to keep our staff safe. They should be fully vaccinated by May 8 and won’t have to isolate as they have been,” Richard said.
