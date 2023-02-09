Fod1nFqWcAECkf6-1170x780.jpg

Gov. Chris Sununu is pictured awarding the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness a commendation for doing outstanding work to assist those experiencing homelessness. (TWITTER PHOTO)

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org

CONCORD — After a breakfast meeting at the Council on Housing Stability Wednesday, the Executive Council approved a number of contracts focused on helping people with their housing needs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.