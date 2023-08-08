Thermal camear images Drone rescue 8523

Center Conway Firefighter Jason Bagley took this image of a trio of lost tubers in Center Conway on Saturday night. (JASON BAGLEY PHOTO)

CONWAY — A trio of lost tubers, including a small boy, were found using Center Conway Fire Department's drone Saturday evening. 

Fire Chief Glenn Merrill said rescuers were alerted at 8:46 p.m. about a group from Dover that consisted of two women and a boy of about 4 years old.

