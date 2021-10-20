OSSIPEE — The Jackson teen accused of sexually assaulting a minor last October appeared at a hearing Wednesday that was non-public because minors were to be discussed.
Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson was charged in February with a felonious sexual assault that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
According to the criminal complaint that County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26. Court paperwork shows he turned 18 the day before the arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and has been attending college in Florida and living off campus.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March.
An indictment handed up April 16 said Hayes “knowingly engaged in sexual penetration with another; when the victim was physically helpless to resist."
On Wednesday morning, Hayes appeared in front of Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius at a hearing on pending motions.
Hayes was represented by attorneys Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester. The prosecutor is Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair.
The judge had a private conference of counsel prior to the start of the hearing. About 15 minutes later, Ignatius announced the hearing could not be held in public.
"There are a couple of things to discuss that all involve juveniles and juvenile proceedings, which are required to remain protected," said Ignatius. "And so I am going to do the full hearing under seal with a sealed record."
The public court record does contain various motions and responses. One of them, filed by the defense on Oct. 4, is a "notice regarding violation of court's preservation order/request for attestation by the state that witnesses have been notified of the preservation order."
This notice says that Ignatius on Aug. 17 ordered the complaining witness (the girl) and two other witnesses to preserve evidence on their cellphones and social media accounts. This order was based on defense motions from July and August.
The order says "the witnesses ... shall preserve evidence in their cellphones and social media accounts until further order of this court," states Ignatius. "They are ordered not to delete or alter photographs or communications that may have been sent or received since the date of the alleged sexual assaults."
The Aug. 13 defense motion said the defense has been "monitoring potential witnesses social media accounts" and in particular one of the two witnesses' VSCO account. VSCO is a photograph-editing and posting app.
The defense attorney said that photos posted to one of the witnesses' VSCO account showed the girl and the witness who was the owner of that VSCO and a third female who appeared to be "engaging in behavior consistent with the consumption of alcohol and the use of marijuana."
The defense attorneys said, "This behavior is inconsistent with how (the girl) portrayed herself to the police and during her interview with the Child Advocacy Center."
The motion continues that the witness with the VSCO account had pictures of herself in "various stages of undress" and apparently holding alcoholic beverages and "drug paraphernalia containing what is believed to be marijuana."
The defense attorneys said the witness with the VSCO account removed the photos. They argued that witnesses are "destroying potentially exculpatory evidence" and may even be "committing the crime of falsifying physical evidence."
Ignatius granted that order Aug. 17 without hearing a reply from the County Attorney's Office.
On Oct. 14, the defense attorneys filed a motion stating they believe the girl violated the court order when she deleted images from her social media account Oct. 1.
The defense attorneys said they don't know if the prosecution informed the girl of the order and if the state did, the girl is in violation of the Aug. 17 order.
The defense's Oct. 4 notice of violation document asked the judge to hold a hearing Oct. 20 and to "direct" the prosecution to "attest" whether it notified the witnesses of the Aug. 17 order.
Blair filed a response Oct. 13. He said the state had no obligation to tell the witnesses of the order as that's actually the court's responsibility. He also said the girl and the witnesses were not afforded an ability to be heard before the order was granted.
Blair asked the judge to kick the notice of violation back to the defendant's counsel, withdraw the order, hold a hearing and assign counsel to the minors. Or the court could issue a "finding of facts" that could be used in appellate proceedings.
"Here the court granted the defendant's temporary request, depriving (the girl and two witnesses) of the use and enjoyment of their phones and social media accounts without a hearing, or opportunity for the minors to be heard," said Blair, adding it would have been "best practice" to appoint counsel to the minors.
"Where it's unclear whether the minors were informed of the order, the defendant should be required by the court to withdraw his notice of violation. Where there is no legal authority cited or relied upon by the court to issue the order, absent the minors being represented and heard, the court should withdraw its order, and if deemed necessary, appoint the minor's counsel and schedule a hearing at which time the minors can be heard."
Ignatius took the attorneys' arguments under advisement.
