CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan toured the Jigger Johnson campground and hiked to Rocky Gorge, both off the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountain National Forest, where she discussed the recent Senate passage of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, which will help address the maintenance backlog at public lands.
Hassan co-sponsored the bill.
She met with White Mountain National Forest’s Saco District Ranger Jim Innes, Recreation Manager Brian Johnston and Public Affairs Officer Sherman Hogue.
“I appreciated the opportunity to visit Jigger Johnson Campground and Rocky Gorge, and reflect on the vision of those who first preserved these lands,” said Hassan.
“Our public lands are such a valuable treasure and spur our Granite State tourism industry, but they need additional federal funds so that Americans can continue to enjoy them for generations to come. Today, we saw specific ways that funding for deferred maintenance — as well as permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund — could make a big difference in New Hampshire.
I encourage the House of Representatives to swiftly follow our lead in the Senate and pass the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act,” Hassan said.
In June, the Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and provide mandatory funding for deferred maintenance on public lands.
New Hampshire has a backlog of more than $43 million in deferred maintenance. The Land and Water Conservation Fund helps preserve and maintain critical lands for national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and recreational areas in New Hampshire and across the country.
