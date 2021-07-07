BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity will be conducting its first 2021 sale at Attitash Bear Peak lodge on Friday, July 23, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The lodge is located off Route 302 in Bartlett on the entrance road to the Grand Summit Hotel (4.4 miles west of the Route 16/302 intersection in Glen).
Habitat offers sincere thanks to Greg Gavrilets, general manager of Attitash Mountain Resort for his generosity and staff support in enabling Habitat to use Bear Peak Lodge for these sales.
The Habitat sale will offer good quality furniture, appliances and building materials.
There are couches, including sleep sofas, love seats and upholstered chairs. Hardwood furniture includes bureaus, cabinets, bookcases, side/end tables, coffee tables, bedroom sets, headboards, bed frames, a bunk bed, several dining sets and chairs.
Lamps, mirrors, framed pictures and rugs are also available.
Appliances include one refrigerator, a wine cooler, cooktop stove, a washing machine and drier, four microwaves, three window air conditioners and more. Building materials include attic pull-down stairs, large vanity with a stone top, utility room sink and various hardware items.
Other items include a pingpong table, a 22-inch gas lawnmower, animal crate, hydraulic trolley jack and more.
Readers can view examples of merchandise available and bid on selected items at mwv-habitat.org. All items are sold as is and must be paid for with cash, check or credit card and taken away by the new owner during the sale.
People wishing to donate items for future sales should call the Habitat office at (603) 356-3832 and leave a message. Each caller will be contacted to arrange a pickup of the items on a day that is convenient for the donor.
For many years, Habitat's home furnishings sales have been a signature fundraising activity and contributed 20-30 percent of the cost of materials for home construction.
These efforts not only aid Habitat in its mission to provide decent and affordable living space for deserving and qualified families who are employed by local businesses but also repurpose furniture, appliances and building materials.
About Habitat: Habitat homeowner partners are required to contribute at least 300 sweat equity hours to home construction. Qualified homeowner partners pay a no-interest 30-year mortgage. Habitat's motto is “a hand up, not a handout."
Since 1994, MWV Habitat for Humanity volunteers have constructed 26 homes that provide safe and affordable housing to local low income families who otherwise would not have qualified for a mortgage.
To learn more about becoming a Habitat homeowner, go to mwv-habitat.org.
