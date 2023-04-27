04-26-23 Right to Read posed group

From left: Conway Public Library employee Glynis Knox, Ben Foskey and Conway resident Emily Ender hold signs promoting freedom of speech at a “Right to Read” rally at the Four Corners in Conway Village on Wednesday.  (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — A group of 11 people gathered for a “Right to Read” rally at the Four Corners intersection of Main Street and Route 153 in Conway Village on Wednesday evening, brandishing signs with sayings like “The freedom to read is sacred” and “We have a First Amendment right to read” for about half an hour.

The group of eight adults and three children stood on the corner by the Saco River Medical Group starting at 5 p.m., and got many supportive honks and waves from passing cars.

