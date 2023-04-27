From left: Conway Public Library employee Glynis Knox, Ben Foskey and Conway resident Emily Ender hold signs promoting freedom of speech at a “Right to Read” rally at the Four Corners in Conway Village on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A group of 11 people gathered for a “Right to Read” rally at the Four Corners intersection of Main Street and Route 153 in Conway Village on Wednesday evening, brandishing signs with sayings like “The freedom to read is sacred” and “We have a First Amendment right to read” for about half an hour.
The group of eight adults and three children stood on the corner by the Saco River Medical Group starting at 5 p.m., and got many supportive honks and waves from passing cars.
According to event organizer David Smolen, who is the Conway Public Library’s executive director, the purpose of the event was to recognize National Library Week and to “highlight our democratic values as a society and the importance of the freedom to read,” which has come into the spotlight with a debate over book banning.
At the Conway Public Library, trustees and members of the public recently discussed whether the book, “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, should be moved out of the children’s room at the library.
A group of concerned citizens wants it moved to a different part of the library, with some describing the book as pornographic during a library meeting in March. But a library committee has determined that the book should stay where it is.
Smolen emphasized that the Wednesday rally wasn’t officially sponsored by the library, and to spread the word about the event, he simply made a post about it on his personal Facebook page and texted some friends.
Some attendees said they found out about the rally from Conway Public Library Head of Youth Services Tessa Narducci while visiting the children’s section of the library.
Emily Ender, who just moved to Conway Village with her family last Friday from Portsmouth, said she found out about the event from Narducci and wanted to show her support for the library any way she could. So Ender, her daughters Danielle and Helen (10 and 8, respectively), and her brother-in-law Ben Foskey made signs with the cardboard and permanent markers from their moving boxes.
“I mean what I say when I say freedom of speech means freedom for all,” Ender said. “I have lived outside the United States of America, and I can tell you from experience that when people try to wield the power of government to control what the rest of us can and can’t think, what the rest of us can and can’t have access to when it comes to information, that’s not the hallmark of a free society. I still believe in a free America, so that’s why I’m here.”
She added that, although she doesn’t know which book specifically was being debated locally, “that’s not the point. Because it’s not about whether or not I agree with the book. I don’t agree with taking the books off the shelves.”
Her daughter Danielle, 10, said, “Others can’t choose what we can and can’t read. It’s wrong.” She held the sign she drew herself, which read: “I wanna read it, I’m gonna read it!”
Glynis Knox, a Madison resident who has been a librarian in Conway for 24 years, also commented on her desire to support the library and free access to books, especially during National Library Week.
“We have a right to be able to come to the library and (for the library) to share the knowledge it has to offer to the community, and it’s free,” Knox said. “The library helps educate our children and community, as well as build a strong community and a more ethical person. ... The banned book situation is out of control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.