OSSIPEE — The Friends of Constitution Park Ossipee is celebrating National Trails Day with a spring cleanup day in the park on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

“We will gather at 10:30 a.m. for an hour of work with and for our community. Spring is here and it will be fun for families and individuals of all ages to come out and help us clear the trails of fallen branches and leaves, as well as any liter that the snow melt might have exposed,” said Alison Hayford, secretary of the Friends.

