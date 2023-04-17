OSSIPEE — The Friends of Constitution Park Ossipee is celebrating National Trails Day with a spring cleanup day in the park on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
“We will gather at 10:30 a.m. for an hour of work with and for our community. Spring is here and it will be fun for families and individuals of all ages to come out and help us clear the trails of fallen branches and leaves, as well as any liter that the snow melt might have exposed,” said Alison Hayford, secretary of the Friends.
“We will be busy taking care of and tidying up our trails, disc golf course, athletic fields and playground, Dog park lovers will be in their park tidying up their space. It is a great time of the year to be doing this kind of work before the leaves, bugs and pollen are fully alive,” she added.
Some items that would be helpful for participants to bring to the park would be work gloves, garbage bags, clippers, rake, hand saw and wheel barrel.
Provided will be snacks, coffee and water on site. Participants are also asked to share their dreams and vision might for the park. There will be a basket to drop suggestions in.
Rain date will be Saturday, April 29, at the same time. That info will also be posted on the Friends’ Facebook page.
Last June, Constitution Park held a grand opening, following a year in which a group of dedicated volunteers, the Friends of Constitution Park, worked with the town to rejuvenate the recreational and hiking location.
Located on Route 25 about 3 miles east of Route 16, this space has numerous opportunities for the residents and visitors of Ossipee and the neighboring communities.
In addition to tennis courts and athletic fields, the area has a large dog park, over two miles of recently groomed and blazed hiking trails with outstanding views of Ossipee Lake and the Ossipee Mountains, and a newly created nine-hole disc golf course that was sponsored by many local businesses.
The FCPO is a non-profit group whose mission is to develop, promote and sustain the age-friendly recreational opportunities of Constitution Park for Ossipee and the surrounding towns. Learn more at fcpossipee.org.
