GMCG Executive Director Matt Howe is seen at last year’s annual Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Polar Plunge in the Ossipee River. This year, The 5th Annual GMCG Polar Plunge is set for noon on March 31 at the riverfront by the GMCG’s building in Effingham. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
EFFINGHAM — On March 31, intrepid souls from across Carroll County and Maine’s Sacopee Valley will brave the icy Ossipee River and other local waters to raise money for Green Mountain Conservation Group.
The 5th Annual GMCG Polar Plunge is set for noon on the riverfront at GMCG’s Effingham headquarters. Executive Director Matt Howe, Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spiller and Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder will all take the plunge to underscore GMCG’s commitment to protecting the Ossipee Aquifer.
“More than 80 percent of the people and businesses of this region depend upon one source — the irreplaceable Ossipee Aquifer — for clean, safe drinking water,“ said Howe.
“The GMCG staff and dozens of our friends are going all in to make the point that this is a resource we must protect for future generations,” he said.
Polar Plunge “ambassadors” from Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Sandwich, Tamworth and Ossipee, as well as the Maine towns of Porter and Parsonsfield will join the GMCG staff in Effingham or plunge into their favorite icy waters on the same day.
“This year, GMCG is honored to announce that Ragged Mountain Equipment is our Polar Plunge corporate sponsor,” noted Howe.
“Ragged Mountain Equipment is renowned for its commitment to healthy recreation in New Hampshire’s great outdoors. We are grateful for their dedication to our mission and to protecting New Hampshire’s natural resources,” he added.
Everyone who takes the plunge will receive a Ragged Mountain Equipment Power Stretch hat embroidered with GMCG’s logo commemorating the Polar Plunge. “Just one more reason to join the icy fun,” said Howe.
To enroll as a GMCG Polar Plunge Ambassador, go to gmcg.org/polarplunge, or call (603) 539-1859 by March 30. To donate online, go to gmcg.org, or write a check noted “polar plunge” made out to GMCG and mail to P.O. Box 95, Effingham, NH 03882.
“Thanks to two friends of the organization, all 2023 Polar Plunge donations will be matched 100 percent,” added Howe. “Our goal is to raise over $10,000 to support our Ossipee Aquifer protection programs.”
Facebook users can log on a little before noon on March 31 to watch the GMCG staff and the Polar Plunge Ambassadors take the plunge on live video stream
