04-01-22 GMCG Polar Plunge best splashing out
GMCG Executive Director Matt Howe is seen at last year’s annual Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Polar Plunge in the Ossipee River. This year, The 5th Annual GMCG Polar Plunge is set for noon on March 31 at the riverfront by the GMCG’s building in Effingham. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — On March 31, intrepid souls from across Carroll County and Maine’s Sacopee Valley will brave the icy Ossipee River and other local waters to raise money for Green Mountain Conservation Group.

The 5th Annual GMCG Polar Plunge is set for noon on the riverfront at GMCG’s Effingham headquarters. Executive Director Matt Howe, Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spiller and Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder will all take the plunge to underscore GMCG’s commitment to protecting the Ossipee Aquifer.

