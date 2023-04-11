marshall

Sut Marshall (second left) is congratulated by assistant rec director Todd Gallagher (left) and then rec director John Eastman and surrounded by summer campers after dedicating the gymnasium in Marshall’s name in the new Conway Parks and Recreation facility on July 9, 2019. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — A grand reopening of the Marshall Gym/Conway Recreation Center will take place Sunday, April 16.

In 2019, a ribbon-cutting took place at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School in Conway Village after voters had OK’d moving the center from the aging Conway Community Building, which has since been torn down.

