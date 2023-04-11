Sut Marshall (second left) is congratulated by assistant rec director Todd Gallagher (left) and then rec director John Eastman and surrounded by summer campers after dedicating the gymnasium in Marshall’s name in the new Conway Parks and Recreation facility on July 9, 2019. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)
CONWAY — A grand reopening of the Marshall Gym/Conway Recreation Center will take place Sunday, April 16.
In 2019, a ribbon-cutting took place at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School in Conway Village after voters had OK’d moving the center from the aging Conway Community Building, which has since been torn down.
Voters also approved $700,000, with $350,000 pledged by Margaret and Charles “Sut” Marshall to cover the renovations needed to turn the mothballed portion of the Kennett Middle School building into a fully functioning recreation center, including restoring a gym that dates back to the 1930s.
Since 2019, a number of improvements were made to the facility, and the Friends of Conway Recreation will be honoring those who contributed to making the new rec center possible at a Grand Reopening Ceremony from 3:30-5 p.m. April 16.
For instance, in 2021, acoustic panels and stage curtains were installed, which seemed to help ameliorate issues with sound at the center.
“We are inviting, personally by mail, everyone who made a contribution to this project but we do want to invite everyone from the public who wants to attend on the 16th,” said Recreation Director Mike Lane.
“We’re going to have hors d’oeuvres, we are going to have remarks by staff, we’re going to highlight the stage. Creative Sole dance company is going to be coming in as they were the first one to use the stage and do a couple of dance numbers,” Lane said.
“We’re going to have a video tribute that’s going to be held as well, and will also unveil a sponsor sign ... and we’ll be giving tours of the building for anyone who hasn’t seen it,” said Lane. “So, on April 16 we’d love to see as many people in the community come out.”
