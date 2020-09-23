PEMBROKE — For the first time in 23 years, Gov. Chris Sununu said he anticipates announcing a severe drought law soon throughout the state.
He asked members of the Executive Council Wednesday to be prepared to vote by phone on a unique emergency law to prohibit outdoor fires near public woodlands to prevent forest fires.
This would include smoking of any kind near public woods.
It would still allow for campfires at campgrounds which are manned, however, and fire pits in people’s own backyards.
The state has not had substantial rain for weeks and that has impacted private wells some of which have gone dry and forced communities to institute water bans on lawns and washing of cars.
Crops, particularly in the state’s south and east counties of Rockingham and Hillsborough, have been impacted.
“Because we are currently in a…severe drought situation,” Sununu said, “we are looking at a prohibition on the kindling of any open fires and smokers and smoking near woodlands.”
“If folks want to do a backyard fire, with what they call a Category 1 or Category 2 fire in their fire pits that’s fine. It’s really about making sure we put some limitations on public fires in public spaces,” Sununu told the executive council at the end of its regular meeting Wednesday.
He said it was just finalized and handed to him shortly before the meeting began at 10 a.m.
“We will send this out to you. Technically I sign it but it needs a verbal approval,” of the council, he said.
Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli of Nashua said she had never heard of something like this coming before the council before.
Sununu said it was the first time such a law has needed to be invoked in 23 years.
“I don’t see any penalties,” said Pignatelli after Sununu read the order, noting they probably should be notified of penalties included in the law.
Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, said he would also want a definition of what a “woodland” is and what the distance would be from the woodland that fires could not be lit.
Sununu said his legal counsel would call them with details.
The state Division of Forest and Lands would enforce the law and any fire shall require a written permit.
Pignatelli said, as she has done every meeting for months, that she objects to the CARES Act items not coming before the council as she reads the Constitution.
Sununu has maintained he has the authority to unilaterally act on CARES Act expenditures and set up a bipartisan GOFERR Commission to advise him on such expenditures.
