CONCORD — As the second anniversary of the Route 2 collision in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists approaches Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state has worked nonstop to make major improvements at the Division of Motor Vehicles to make its roads safer.
“As we reflect on the two-year anniversary of the tragic crash in Randolph, our prayers go out to the victims, the survivors, and the friends and family of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club,” said Sununu in a release issued Wednesday.
“We have more work to do, but citizens can rest assured that we remain committed to making sure meaningful reforms are followed through on and the citizens are served,” he said.
New Hampshire has become the 34th state to join the State-to-State Verification Service, which allows participating states to electronically check driving records. The state just joined the service last weekend after first obtaining the necessary legislative approval.
After the deadly June 21, 2019, crash, it was discovered that Massachusetts had failed to suspended the commercial driver’s license of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, despite written and electronic notification from Connecticut that his driving privileges in that state had been suspended after he refused a drug test.
In addition to the arrest in Connecticut, Zhukovskyy had rolled over a tractor-trailer in Texas just weeks before being hired by Westfield Transport. At the time of the Randolph crash, he was on his first trip for Westfield.
Sununu said he immediately ordered an in-depth review of the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles’ procedures and practices. The review found the division had a backlog of unprocessed license notifications, and Sununu said he authorized overtime to get the backlog addressed. He said new procedures and policies are in place to ensure there are no future backlogs.
The State to State Verification system allows participating states to see if a driver holds a license in any of the states. The program is voluntary, and states enforce their own rules and regulations.
In addition, Sununu said New Hampshire and Massachusetts have set up an electronic file exchange system to notify each other of convictions and withdrawals. He said the DMV is also now allowed to initiate immediate disqualification of commercial drivers and/or commercial motor carriers.
Sununu said the state has additional steps it is rolling out including an online self-service portal for customers requesting a copy of their motor vehicle records.
The crash killed seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, made up of current or retired U.S. Marines and their families. Killed were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured.
Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, and manslaughter. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is contesting being held in preventive detention without a bail hearing. He has a hearing Tuesday on his appeal to the state Supreme Court for an evidentiary bail hearing.
The crash led the Boston Globe newspaper to examine the failure of states and the federal government to get reckless truck drivers off the road. As a result of the article, the newspaper won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting.
The Jarheads Motorcycle Club has scheduled its annual "Fallen Seven Ride to Remember" to take place July 31.
