CONCORD — Law enforcement officials on Thursday released the names of two people whose bodies were found in a Gorham home on Wednesday and ruled those deaths were homicides.
Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh released a statement announcing that the autopsies had been completed on the two adults discovered deceased at 625 North Main St. in Gorham.
The victims were identified as Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42. Banks lived at the 625 North Main St. residence.
Police were called there early Wednesday morning and discovered a dead woman and man inside.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval completed an autopsy on Banks and determined that her cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death is homicide.
Duval also determined that Labelle’s cause of death was gunshot wounds and that the manner of his death also was homicide.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated.
Little other information has been released about the case.
The property where the bodies were found is owned by Francis and Gail Carreau of Gorham and include four rental units in a house. rancis Carreau said he had no information on what had taken place there.
Gorham and New Hampshire State Police officers were at the scene early and taped off access.
Based on information known to investigators on Wednesday, officials said there is no danger to the public in connection with the case.
Officials further said the Gorham case is not connected to a recent double homicide in Concord.
In that Concord incident, the bodies of Stephen Reid, age 67, and Djeswende Reid, age 66, were discovered in the early evening of April 21 in a wooded area near the Broken Ground Trails, which is off of Portsmouth Street in Concord.
Both victims were also found to have died of gunshot wounds ruled as homicide.
Gorham is about two hours north. There is no evidence linking the two double homicide cases at this point, officials said.
