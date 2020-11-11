CONWAY — Despite the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Day was celebrated in North Conway’s Schouler Park, where approximately 125 citizens — many of them veterans — gathered near the flagpole for an hourlong ceremony that got underway at 11 a.m.
Many spectators held small American flags.
Most of the attendees wore masks, some adorned with Stars and Stripes, including Vietnam War Air Force veteran Michael T. Gilmore of North Conway, who stood near Army veteran Ron Siraco, 72. Siraco, formerly of North Conway and now of South Berwick, Maine, is still a member of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway.
“I think it’s important for all of us to be here today, in honor of those who served who didn’t come home,” said Siraco, who served in Vietnam from 1967-1968.
His words were echoed by many, including Capt. Ray Gilmore, 42, Army-Ret., a 10th Mountain Division two-tour veteran of fighting in Afghanistan and a recent Republican state representative candidate from Bartlett. Gilmore said he was heartened to see the turnout.
“When you go through combat, it puts things in perspective, and you understand what real conflict is about. We need to remember that just because we disagree on certain issues, that’s politics. We are all Americans,” said Gilmore, standing alongside Vietnam War Army veteran Peter Fresco of North Conway after the ceremonies. “Seeing people out here today is the first step forward of putting together of what we do (as Americans).”
“It’s good to come out and see people here. It’s important to show unity and respect for our veterans,” said Fresco.
The event was presented by American Legion Post 95 of North Conway with the assistance of Post 46 of Conway. Post 46 hosted a post-ceremony luncheon for veterans and their guests that was attended by approximately 50, according to Rick Breton, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 46.
Because of the pandemic, the parade that traditionally gets North Conway’s Veterans Day observances underway was not held this year. But three vintage military vehicles were on display in the park: two Humvees (one owned by Karl Chandler of Bartlett and another by Chuck Sutton of North Conway) and a 1952 Willys Jeep owned by Lloyd Chandler, also of Bartlett.
Members of the Kennett High Band were not on hand, due to COVID concerns, but taped renditions of “American the Beautiful” and “She’s a Grand Old Flag” were played on loudspeakers.
Performing taps live, however, was Kennett High graduate Abby Lyman, 18, a former member of the KHS Band.
“I think it’s important to be here,” said Lyman, who works as a waitress at Yesterday’s in Jackson.
Legion Post 95 Commander Jim Lefebvre said: “I think both the ceremony in the park and the post-event luncheon went exceedingly well. It marked a collaborative effort between the two posts, as we at Post 95 paid for the meal and Post 46 hosted it and provided the labor.”
Lefebvre is an Army veteran who was one of two featured speakers, the other being Maj. Frank McCarthy (Marine Corps-Ret.), a decorated three-tour Vietnam War veteran and past Post 95 commander, who also was a Republican state House candidate this year.
Lefebre — chair of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee — spoke about the surprise attacks of both Pearl Harbor by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, and by the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, connecting the two surprise assaults in noting they tested American resolve.
He said on a personal level, he was nearby the Pentagon on 9/11 as a defense contractor when it was attacked. He said he lost three friends in the assault of the Pentagon that killed 184.
During the ceremony, Lefebre and Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington performed the wreath-laying ceremony in front of the five service flags.
Karl Chandler and Maj. John Edgerton USAF-Ret. of Conway did the flag-folding ceremony.
Serving as master of ceremonies was Navy veteran and community servant John Pandora, 90, of Brownfield, first vice commander and a member of Post 95 for over 60 years and past state commander.
He led the crowd in a recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance” at the start.
In his talk, McCarthy spoke about service and honor among the personnel he served with in Vietnam in a battle, recounting parts of a chapter in a book he is writing.
“I feel good about the turnout, because the veterans deserve it — and that’s why I do it. I don’t talk about me when I speak — I talk about them and what they went through, just to show the suffering that veterans get used to,” said McCarthy after the ceremonies, decked in his Marine Corps dress blues.
After the speeches, Post 95’s Honor Guard fired a rifle salute, after which taps was played and the ceremony was brought to a close with a singing of “God Bless America.” Overhead, a small flock of birds flew above the flag, almost in military cohesion.
Honor Guard members include leader Larry Smith, Gregory Mead, Patrick Murphy, Chet Graves, Dennis Hill, Jeff Garland and David L. Patch.
Patch, 74, of Bartlett, served in Vietnam in 1969-70.
As he gets older, Patch agreed that he appreciates even more the service and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform.
“Many of the guys who served (in Vietnam) were 18, 19 or 20 years old,” said Patch. “We were young men, and our countries asked us to serve — and we did, like all of our friends and family who came before us. As I get older, I have come to realize what an important job and sacrifice of those young men. I serve in the Color Guard as all of us do in honor of those men and women, and for all who did not get to come home.”
Other local observances were held in Tamworth and by Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 in East Conway and Fryeburg and Lovell, Maine.
