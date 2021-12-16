BRIDGTON, Maine — Police honored Lewiston man Dan Valsecchi for intervening durimg an assault in progress and saving a woman’s life during an early Saturday morning attack in Bridgton.
Valsecchi said his faith in police gave him the confidence to act.
Officers responded to the area of the Bridgton Hannaford at 4:39 a.m.
Police praised Valsecchi, 32, for noticing the assault in progress, staying with the victim, identified as Melissa Scammon of Bridgton, and calling police as the male suspect fled into the woods, police said.
Deputies from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their K9 Unit. The suspect, John Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton was charged with aggravated assault and being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $5,000 bail according to press reports. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bridgton Police Chief Phillip Jones at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting called Scammon heroic for trying to fight off the attacker and then he went on to praise Valsecchi for his action to save her life.
“As the attack was happening, a Good Samaritan that was driving by, saw what was happening, stopped and intervened immediately,” said Jones.
“He scared away the suspect. He provided comfort and care to the the woman who was attacked. He called for police to respond and stayed with this heroic young woman throughout the whole interaction. This Good Samaritan’s name is Daniel Valsecchi.”
Jones and investigating officer Mitchell Johnson presented Valsecchi with the Bridgton Police Department’s Life Saving Award.
Jones said the award was “for acting with bravery and compassion when discovering and interrupting a serious assault in progress, your willingness to intervene and provide care and call for police assistance help save a community members life.”
On Thursday, Valsecchi spoke by phone to the Sun.
“I don’t consider myself a hero by any stretch of the imagination,” said Valsechhi, adding he feels he just happened to be there at the right time.
“I hope this really highlights the importance of the police and not only this community, but communities all over. I had 100 percent confidence if I made a phone call that they would help us come in within minutes. So it really made a lot easier for me to manage a difficult situation.”
He also hails Scammon as a hero for fighting back and trying to pepper spray her attacker.
Valsecchi isn’t in the habit of getting up that early. He had attended a Christmas gathering in Freeport, Maine, and he was on his way to his girlfriend’s home in Bridgton. He happened to wake up early that morning and decided to hit the road in his girlfriend’s SUV.
A few miles from his destination, he saw what looked like the contents of a purse strewn in a ditch. Then he saw something that looked like feet sticking out of the ditch. He assumed someone might have fallen.
“I was like, maybe at worst, maybe a woman slipped in the ditch and I was gonna turn around and help her brush off and maybe give a ride to where she was going, or I said to myself, ‘Maybe it’s just too early in the morning and I need coffee,’” said Valsecchi.
He turned around and drove back. The beams of the SUV illuminated the attack in progress. He said a man got off a woman in apparent reaction to Valsecchi’s presence.
Valsecchi got out and yelled at the man as the attacker retreated toward the wood line but still looking back toward Scammon and Valsecchi. Meanwhile, Scammon was yelling that the man was trying to kill her.
Concerned the man may charge them, he told Scammon they needed to get away. She agreed to get into the SUV and he called 911.
“Everything happened so fast, and adrenaline kicked in,” said Valsecchi. “I just want to get her into my vehicle and just get us both safe.”
Valsecchi said he’s gotten an outpouring of positive messages and some negative ones saying he put himself in danger if the attacker had a gun.
“I just saw someone who needed help,” he said. “I would expect the same if it was my mother, my daughter when she grows up, or anyone, so you just do the right thing at that point. It never crossed my mind if he had a gun or not.”
Scammon told Valsecchi that she tried to pepper-spray the attacker but the man continued the assault.
Asked how this incident changed his life, Valsecchi said he would like to raise public awareness of the importance of self defense and police departments.
“I really want to hammer this down the importance of police stations and all and the police stations across communities in Maine,” he said.
At the meeting, selectmen’s chairman Carmen E. Lone also thanked Valsecchi and acknowledged Scammon, who was in attendance.
“We really appreciate you being that good example,” said Lone. “We’re happy to see Miss Scammon in the audience and wish you the best and know that people of Bridgton are with you.”
Scammon and Valsecchi embraced during the meeting. Her fiance, Kevin Benoit, was also there.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid Scammon and Benoit by their friend Heather Harmon and it has already raised about $25,000. The page says the attacker broke Scammon’s arm, nose and cheekbone.
Benoit told the Sun he and Scammon want to get a car.
“She’s scared now to walk because of this man,” he said, adding that she is nervous about the day he’s released from custody. Benoit said he wants other women to be prepared and cautious so something like this doesn’t happen to them.
To view Benoit and Scammon’s GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/28pvyh3n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.