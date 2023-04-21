EFFINGHAM — The Green Mountain Conservation Group and Tin Mountain Conservation Center will host wetlands scientist Dr. Rick Van de Poll to lead online and in-person programs about vernal pools on May 4 and 6.
Vernal pools are ephemeral surface waters that flood in winter and typically dry up in summer. By definition in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and most other Northeastern states, vernal pools contain one or more biological indicators, have ice-free water for at least 60 days on an average year and do not regularly support fish. Bio-indicators include any of the mole salamanders (i.e. spotted, Jefferson’s, blue-spotted, or marbled), wood frog, and/or fairy shrimp.
Vernal pools provide temporary habitat for migratory wildlife such as waterfowl, turtles and other amphibians, as well as food chain support for larger wildlife. They also provide a source of fresh water for deer and other large game, and contribute to the diversity of plants, algae, mushrooms and aquatic micro-organisms. Normally they occur in otherwise dry landscapes such as at watershed divides, low terraces, and floodplains.
At the Tin Mountain Zoom seminar, Van de Poll will cover conservation of vernal pools through a slide lecture. Participants will learn about the physical, chemical and biological aspects of vernal pools, as well as the conservation effort at the GMCG headquarters that resulted in the creation and protection of a significant vernal pool. At GMCG headquarters on May 6, Van de Poll will lead a hands-on approach to exploring how a vernal pool was created in an existing forested swamp in 2016. Within hours, the 6-to-8-foot-deep pool filled with water in spite of the short-term drought. By mid-fall, water level was at capacity, and by spring some breeding amphibians were present. Both spotted salamanders and wood frogs bred during the first year and have been reproductively active ever since.
The Saturday field session will identify the aspects of vernal pool ecology discussed in the slide show. Participants will explore this now 7-year-old pool for evidence of amphibians, fairy shrimp and other macro-invertebrates typically found in such habitats.
Recommended for the field session, wading boots (optional), camera, notebook and reference books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.