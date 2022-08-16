CONWAY — Make your case for office in five minutes or less — that’s the task for candidates running for county, state and national office when the Gibson Center for Senior Services hosts its annual five-minute forums. More than 70 candidates have been notified of the forum.
First up are the Republicans. Their forum is scheduled to take place this Thursday from 12:30-4 p.m.
This year, instead of hosting via Zoom as was the case two years ago due to COVID-19, things will return to in-person pitches at the North Conway senior center, handshaking and a chance to look the candidates in their eyes and ask questions.
The five-minute forums have been a tradition at the Gibson Center for more than a decade. They are seen as a must-stop for all candidates running in the county for offices ranging from sheriff to president of the United States. Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen took part in the 2020 forum via Zoom.
“The candidates are excited, as this is an opportunity to get their message out, and they don’t know of any other debates in the area,” Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds told the Sun last Friday.
The Democrats will take center stage on Tuesday, Aug. 23, also from 12:30-4 p.m.
Reynolds is working to “figure out the logistics” of doing in-person and Zoom for those candidates who can not get to North Conway on the day of the forums.
The forum is open to all candidates, and the public is encouraged to come and ask questions.
“It is time again for the mid-term elections —these are so important,” the Gibson Center website states. “Each candidate will have 5 minutes, to be used as he or she thinks best.”
Reynolds said most candidates share their platform during their allotted time.
For the Primary, I have opted to offer the forum by the parties, as even then it will be a couple of hours for each,” she said.
The primaries are on Sept. 13 and the general election is on Nov. 8.
Candidates on the Republican ballot in Conway include Julian M. Acciard of Derry; Jay Lewis of Laconia; Richard McMenamon II of Gilmanton; Thaddeus Riley of Brentwood; Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields and GOP challengers Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Competing for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook; John Berman of Richmond; Don Bolduc of Stratham; Bruce Fenton of Durham; Dennis Lamare of Lee; Edmond Laplante, Jr. of Richmond; Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln; Andy Martin of Manchester; Chuck Morse of Salem; Tejasinha Sivalingam of Ashland; and Kevin Smith of Londonderry.
Running for District 1 U.S. representative are Tom Alciere of Nashua; Tim Baxter of Seabrook; Gail Huff Brown of Rye; Mark Kilbane of Exeter; Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow; Mary Maxwell of Concord; Matt Mowers of Gilford; Russell Prescott of Kingston; Kevin Rondeau of Manchester; and Gilead Towne of Derry.
Running for the District 1 Executive Council seat is incumbent Joe Kenney of Wakefield is unopposed in the primary.
District 3 incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro is challenged by Nancy Cunning of Lincoln in the primary.
Running for District 1 state representative (represents Conway and has three seats) are Mike DiGregorio of Conway; Mark Hounsell of Conway; Frank McCarthy of Conway and Karen Umberger of Conway.
Running for District 3 (two seats and represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) features three candidates all from Moultonborough — incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram.
District 4 (two seats and represents Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield), has incumbent and Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani of Wakefield and Mike Belcher of Wakefield are unopposed in the primary.
In District 5 (one seat and represents Ossipee), incumbent Jonathan Smith is unopposed in the primary.
District 6, with two seats and represents Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro, has a primary between incumbents Brodie Deshaies and John MacDonald along with Lawrence Borland and Katy Peternel, both of Wolfeboro.
District 7 (one seat and represents Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro), has incumbent Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro unopposed.
District 8 (two seats and represents Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison), incumbent Mark McConkey and Michael Costable, Jr., both of Freedom are unopposed in the primary.
Several Carroll County offices are on the ballot, but just one is contested — for sheriff. Incumbent Domenic Richardi of Conway is being challenged by Justin Worthley of Wakefield.
District 1 Incumbent County Commissioner Terry McCarthy of Conway and District 3 commissioner Matt Plache of Wolfeboro are unopposed in the primary.
For the Democrats, other than for U.S. Senate, other candidates are unopposed in the primary election.
For governor, Tom Sherman of Rye is unopposed.
For U.S. Senate are incumbent Maggie Hassan of Exeter; Paul Krautmann of Keene; and John Riggieri of Concord.
Running unopposed in the primary for District 1 U.S. representative is incumbent Chris Pappas of Manchester.
For executive councilor in District 1, Dana Hilliard of Somersworth is unopposed.
For state Senate in District 3, Bill Marsh of Brookfield is unopposed.
State representative candidates for District 1 (covers Conway) incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock and newcomer David Paige.
District 2 (has two seats and represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) features incumbent Anita Burroughs of Glen and Chris McAleer of Jackson.
District 3 has Gabrielle Watson and Mary Peaco Todd, both of Tamworth, unopposed in the primary.
District 4 has Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham unopposed in the primary.
District 5 has Patricia Pustell unopposed in the primary.
District 6 has Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner unopposed in the primary.
District 7 has Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro unopposed in the primary.
District 8 has incumbent Jerry Knirk of Freedom and Sandra Ringelstein of Moultonborough unopposed in the primary.
For Carroll County commissioner, Adam Heard of Sandwich and Theresa Swanick of Effingham are unopposed in District 1 and 3 primaries.
