GORHAM — A North Conway doctor has donated a pair of giant moose antlers she came across while hiking in the White Mountains to the U.S. Forest Service’s Androscoggin District office in Gorham.
Of the shed antlers she discovered on Cherry Mountain in December, Dr. Fawn Landerman said, "they’re a giant pair that weigh 15 pounds total."
She made the trip last Wednesday to turn over the antlers to Donna Weiss, the manager of the visitor center at the Androscoggin District.
“I just think it will be great to have them on display there and used for education," said Langerman, an avid hiker who is originally from Ohio.
Colleen Mainville, public affairs specialist for the White Mountain National Forest in Campton, said the Forest Service is very appreciative of the gift.
“We are going to use them in our riparian exhibit at the Androscoggin District,” said Mainville. “We will also add it to our ‘Skins and Skulls’ and ‘All About Antlers’ educational programs that we usually do at our offices (when we’re able to) and at our campgrounds, so the antlers definitely will be seen at the Androscoggin office and at Dolly Copp Campground whenever they reopen."
Langerman, 52, is an internal medicine physician who has worked for the past four years for Amwell, a Boston-based telehealth company. She moved with her dog Willow, a border collie/shepherd mix, to North Conway in January 2020.
“I am glad to be here, and we’ve been hiking up a storm for a solid year,” said Langerman, adding that she has been coming to hike in the White Mountains since 1986.
She has completed about 30 percent of the 1,440.4 miles of mapped trails listed in the Appalachian Mountain Club’s White Mountain Guidebook. That’s what has her hiking on snowshoes when she and Willow discovered the shed antlers.
“It’s so uncommon to find them together as they usually shed them within a day or two but not in the same spot,” said Langerman, who said she found the antlers Dec. 28.
“You could see by the prints in the snow that there was a moose in the area: I got back to my car and called Fish and Game and exclaimed, ‘OMG, I have a pair of moose antlers!’ and they calmly said, ‘Ma'am, that’s perfectly normal,' Langerman recalled.
"And then they said, ‘And, you can have them!’" She momentarily got concerned about "Leave No Trace" and leaving only memories. "But Fish and Game said, 'No, you can have them,’ reassuring me that it was perfectly legal to take them home.”
That night, she researched pulk sleds (Nordic gear sleds) and built one, retrofitting a child's sled she bought at Walmart with materials she got at Lowe’s.
“I used an $8 kid’s sled, some paracord that I already had, the shoulder strap from an old Nike gym bag and two PVC pipes each 5 feet long ($4 at Lowe’s),” said Langerman.
Two days later, she returned to the site.
“I had moved them off the trail the first day as I did not want a snowmobile to hit them. They were still there!” she said, and took them back to her vehicle on the pulk sled she had made.
“I weighed them, and their combined weight is 15.8 pounds,” said Langerman, saying she also posed them next to her dog to take photographs to show perspective and the size of the antlers.
She then emailed various organizations to try and find a home for the antlers. That’s when she connected with Weiss at the USFS Androscoggin District.
As for why moose shed their antlers after the rut in fall, Lee Kantar, moose biologist for Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said antler development and shedding is a seasonal cycle beginning in late spring with growth throughout the summer (when food resources allow for maximum body growth.
The antlers cease growing in early fall due to hormonal cues when the vascularized tissue “shuts off” and velvet begins to shed, revealing the hardened, bony structures we know as antlers.
“This is when the antlers’ use is maximized in ritualistic showdowns between bulls and as a prominent sign to cows of the individual bull’s fitness,” said Kantar.
“Post-rut (in fall), the need for these ornaments is no more, and as temperatures plummet in the far north, antlers might convey cold to the head and are no longer needed," Kantar said. "Shedding antlers avoids this, rendering these beautiful appendages as mere baggage — to the delight of shed hunters everywhere."
As for the theory that bull moose like to shed their antlers to drop their heavy weight load, Kantar remains skeptical.
“While antlers may be heavy to us, 30 pounds of antler to a mature bull with massive, muscular shoulders likely means little," he theorized.
For more information about the Androscoggin District Ranger Station of the White Mountain National Forest, call (603) 466-2713.
