FRYEBURG, Maine — There are 55 warrant articles to be discussed at Fryeburg’s annual town meeting, ranging from allowing marijuana sales to fixing sidewalks.
Town meeting is scheduled for June 10 at the Expo Center at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m.
Typically, town meetings are held at the Leura Hill Eastman Center at Fryeburg Academy, but selectmen this year decided to move it in order to accommodate more social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There will be room for distancing that would exceed the capacity of performing arts center,” said Town Manager Katie Haley in an email Monday. “Also Fryeburg Academy is still in session, so out of caution, it was decided that it would be best to choose an alternate location.”
Last year, town meeting issues were decided at the ballot in July rather than during an open town meeting with discussion in June.
The voting portion of town meeting will be held June 8 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center running from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Incumbent Selectman Tom Kingsbury is running unopposed for a three-year term. Incumbent school board director Mary Di Nucci is running for a three-year seat unopposed. No one is running for a second three-year school board seat, and there is also no one on the ballot for a three-year alternate school board seat. Zac Mercauto, whose term as a school board alternate is expiring, said he is a write-in candidate for the year school board seat.
At the April 22 selectmen’s meeting, select board chair Tom Klinepeter said “you never know” what topic might generate the most debate, but he gussed the most controversial will likely be the marijuana ordinance change.
Voters will be asked to decide whether to allow stores in Fryeburg to sell cannabis to anyone over 21. Called rec retail, these stores are currently not allowed, though stores that sell medical marijuana are:
Articles of note include:
• Article 16 asks for $227,263 from the Credit Reserve Account (surplus) for Stanley Hill Road Reconstruction.
• Article 33 asks for $18,500 for the town-owned Eastern Slope Regional Airport. This is up from last year’s appropriation of $16,000.
• Article 39 asks for $100,000 from the credit reserve account to “be used to repair or improve existing sidewalks and/or to remove abandoned sidewalks.”
• Article 40 asks if voters would authorize the select board to acquire the remaining ownership interest in a parcel of land called Jockey Cap.
• Article 41 would allow the town to seek federal financing for Jockey Cap and enter into a conservation agreement with the state.
• Article 43 would allow up to five adult use retail marijuana stores in town.
• Article 44 would amend the mobile vending ordinance. It would eliminate the cap on mobile vending licenses set at five and also delete a provision that vendors couldn’t serve people in their cars unless the car had a disability plate or placard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.