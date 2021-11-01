FRYEBURG, Maine — Residents today will be voting on whether to allow Sunday sales of liquor and they will also join other Maine voters deciding several ballot questions.
Voting will take place between 8 a.m.-8 pm. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive.
The town of Fryeburg is asking voters on its ballot question, "Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?"
A warrant note explainer on fryeburgmaine.org, says the town never formally voted to allow such liquor consumption on Sundays. Unless there is an affirmative vote to allow this by July 1, 2022, restaurants, breweries and bowling alleys in town would have to cease serving alcoholic beverages on Sundays.
State Ballot questions are as follows:
• Question 1 – Citizen Initiative: Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?
• Question 2 – Bond Issue: Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?
• Question 3 – Constitutional Amendment: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?
