At the direction of selectmen, Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley is working on a draft ordinance change to exempt cats from animal trespassing. Here she is at the meeting of April (DAYMOND STEER PHOT

FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen are mulling a change in the town ordinance to allow stray cats to continue to roam free.

Selectmen discussed changing the town ordinance as it pertains to cats at their April 27 meeting. In an email to the Sun Tuesday, Town Manager Katie Haley explained that the state "animal trespass laws" exempt cats and the town's animal control officer thought that superseded town ordinance but that's not the case.  However, selectmen want their ordinance to be consistent with state law and let cats have freedom. The town ordinance says cats must be inside or leashed. 

