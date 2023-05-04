FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen are mulling a change in the town ordinance to allow stray cats to continue to roam free.
Selectmen discussed changing the town ordinance as it pertains to cats at their April 27 meeting. In an email to the Sun Tuesday, Town Manager Katie Haley explained that the state "animal trespass laws" exempt cats and the town's animal control officer thought that superseded town ordinance but that's not the case. However, selectmen want their ordinance to be consistent with state law and let cats have freedom. The town ordinance says cats must be inside or leashed.
Selectmen said they must hold a public hearing before any changes are made. A public hearing has not been scheduled.
"I'm looking to see if there's support for revising our animal control ordinance specifically as it relates to stray cats which are defined as cats that use people's properties are not under control of the owner," said Town Manager Katie Haley.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke asked why the change is targeting cats when they aren't the only domestic animal that may wander around.
"There's a black and white chicken that I swear thinks he lives at my house," said Clarke, who works as a realtor, adding she doesn't mind wandering cats and chickens. "I once sold a house where the person wanted me to add in the purchase and sale barn cat will convey with the house."
Apparently, the issue was brought to light after someone complained that a stray cat was using his or her garden as a litter box.
"I feel bad because that happened to me," said Chairman Tom Kingsbury adding that cat repellants are available.
Selectman Tom Klinepeter says he has the same cat problem with his garden but most of the issue is his own cat.
Selectman Jim Tyrell said the neighbor dispute over the cat involved police when one neighbor boarded up their neighbor's window to prevent the cat from getting out and crossing the property line.
Kingsbury said the ordinance already says that cats and dogs should stay o their owner's property unless the neighbor gives permission. He said by the time an animal control offer can respond to a stray cat complaint, the cat will be long gone and the only way something could be done is if the complainant knows where the cat's owner lives.
"I'm not going to send my police on a cat chase," he said.
Clarke made a motion to change the tow ordinance "to be consistent with state law" in order to exempt stray cats from the animal trespass definition.
Her motion passed 4-0. Haley said in an email Tuesday that she's drafting an ordinance change.
"Per Kimberly’s motion, I will work on a revision that allows cats to roam," said Haley.
