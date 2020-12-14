FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy said Monday a student on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
This latest case is the third one since school started in the fall. A teacher and student tested positive at the academy in October.
The affected individual has been isolated, the school said. Family members and any identified close contacts, which number about 50, have been notified and directed to quarantine, monitor for COVID-19 symptom, and work with their health-care provider to get tested as directed by the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Education.
According to the school, classes would be held remotely Monday and remote learning might be extended. Later, Head of School Erin Mayo confirmed that remote learning would be extended.
"To follow up on this morning’s communique about a positive COVID campus case and resulting early dismissal: regrettably, it's our administrative consensus that a remote learning format is the wisest course of action for the remainder of the week," said Mayo.
"Though semester closure makes further in-person instruction especially desirable," Mayo said, "outweighing it is the risk of further transmission, and especially, a resultant high degree of anxiety. We feel a particular need to be conservative in the week prior to the holiday season."
That means classes and scheduled extra curricular activities will run remotely through Dec. 18. Since Dec. 18 is the last day of school before holiday break, classes are set to resume in person Jan. 4.
"Our weekly drive-through for food pickup will run tomorrow, Tuesday the 15th, from 3-4 p.m." said Mayo.
"Please note: The academy will also offer food for pickup during the upcoming vacation weeks. All Fryeburg Academy students are eligible to receive these supplemental food supplies, available as follows: Monday, Dec. 21, 3-4 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 28, 3-4 p.m."
Administrators will continue to work with the Maine CDC to conduct a thorough evaluation of the potential exposure and assist with contact tracing, Mayo said.
The academy’s school nurse, Sarah Sartory, and its administration are in ongoing communication with the school’s appointed Maine CDC epidemiologist.
Mayo said the quarantine period in Maine has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days. She said the state "requires that everyone in a classroom/school space for 15 minutes or more be designated a 'close contact.'"
In its campus operations, Fryeburg Academy will follow the Department of Education and Maine CDC's policies and procedures. Social distancing protocols, masking and disinfecting measures remain in place.
Additionally, deep cleaning will occur during the campus closure. During a campus closure, the number of people remaining on campus is reduced by 80-85 percent. The dorms are open for students who aren't able to travel home.
“As ever, we are committed to communicating as fully as possible with our community and the public while also observing privacy expectations, though we are not permitted to share the identities of those who have contracted this illness,” said Mayo. “The academy continues to proceed with all due caution and we remain committed to our students’ education despite these difficult circumstances.”
According to Maine CDC as of Dec. 6, the town of Fryeburg has had a total of 15 "cumulative probable and confirmed cases."
At MSAD 72, there are two active cases between students and staff, said Superintendent Jay Robinson.
Meanwhile, as of Dec. 10, there were three active cases at Kennett High School in North Conway and a total of 46 students and staff are in quarantine.
