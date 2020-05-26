FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy Class of 2020 will be honored with a parade on Thursday afternoon, and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer on this special group of Raiders.
The parade, said to include 100 vehicles with a police escort, is set to run from noon-2 p.m., starting at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, then heading south on Route 5 onto Main Street, turning onto Bradley Street, then Pine Street to Portland Street and finally taking a right back onto Main Street and ending in front of Fryeburg Academy.
Commencement originally was to have been this past Sunday, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been moved around on the calendar.
”It’s increasingly clear that we cannot hold to traditional, currently scheduled May dates,” Erin Mayo, head of school for Fryeburg Academy, said April 8.
Mayo said Fryeburg Academy organized the event, along with participation by some Boosters Club and Project Graduation parents.
Mayo said that "assuming that prohibitive pandemic measures will have been lifted by this time, the Academy will hold the prom at the Old Saco Inn, as planned, on Wednesday, Aug. 12; Baccalaureate will be the following evening, Aug. 13; the Senior Dinner and Class Night will be on Friday, Aug. 14; and commencement itself will fall on Saturday, Aug 15.”
In an email she sent out to the Class of 2020 and their families on May 12, Mayo highlighted an online awards ceremony last Thursday for the presentation of graduates’ awards, then mentioned the upcoming “Class of 2020 car parade.”
“This event begins with a yearbook pickup at 11 a.m. at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds," she said, noting that only seniors would be picking up their yearbook at this time.p.m.
“The parade will officially kick off at noon," Mayo said, adding that "FA faculty, staff and many community members will be there (in their cars) to cheer you on! Seniors: Remember to decorate your cars and wear your commencement cap and gown for the parade!"
Mayo cautioned that during all of the activities, "it will be important to maintain social-distancing expectations set forth by Gov. (Janet) Mills and the CDC. We ask that all seniors and spectators remain in their cars.
"Given the evolving nature of public health requirements, we will not have specific information about the prom and graduation activities planned for August until late June. In the meantime, we look forward to honoring the Class of 2020 in the closing weeks of May.”
Joseph Manning, the academy's assistant head of school, sent out an email Tuesday outlining details for the parade.
“Seniors will begin lining up around 11-11:15 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Pull in and remain in your cars; only be in a car with someone who you have quarantined; please, no packed vehicles with other students.
“Keep some distance between you and the car next to you.
“Bring a mask to wear as needed and please practice social distancing.
“We encourage seniors to wear their cap and gowns, and you are allowed to decorate your caps and vehicles this year. If you choose to decorate your cap for Thursday, please make sure it will last until the commencement ceremony in August.
“The gym parking lot on campus is designated for senior families if they need a spot to watch the parade. No underclassmen or the public are allowed on campus.
“We want this day to be special: There will be a lot of spectators along the parade route and online celebrating your achievements. Please represent the Academy and Class of 2020 proudly."
Lt. Michael McAllister, acting chief of the Fryeburg Police Department, is anticipating upwards of 100 vehicles in the parade.
“We are anticipating people will park along the parade route and social distance,” he said.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
