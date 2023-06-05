constitution park

GMCG Americorps volunteers (from left) Zach Berliner, Hailey Williams, Grace Kennedy and Shaun Baughman are shown on the new nature interpretive trail in Constitution Park. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee is hosting a “Party in the Park” on June 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to kick off the end of school and beginning of summer.

Highlighted will be the new nature interpretive trail designed and installed by Green Mountain Conservation Group Americorps members, staff and volunteer Tim Otterbach.

