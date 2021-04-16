CONWAY — While some parts of the Granite State got nearly a foot of heavy, wet snow in Friday’s nor'easter, it was more wet than white in most of the Mount Washington Valley.
North Conway, whose last snowfall was less than an inch of measurable snow on Feb. 28, got far less than the 7 inches of snow that had been predicted.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron measures sixth-tenths of an inch on a snowboard at his North Conway home as of 1:45 p.m.
“It was 33 degrees at the outset” at 6 a.m., Bergeron said Friday afternoon. “It’s 36 degrees now.”
He added: “Maybe we’ll see just a trace more overnight when it gets a little cooler, but I don’t think we’ll see anywhere near seven inches.”
Going into Friday, North Conway received only 53.5 inches of snow this winter. In comparison, the 30-year average was 85 inches.
In real estate, location is everything, and that was true with this storm. Low-lying valleys got soaked with over an inch of rain, but places above 800 feet in elevation got heavy, wet snow.
Snow in the southwestern part of the state began to fall Thursday night and continued well into Friday with large flakes falling.
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, by midday Friday, Spofford in Cheshire County had received 12 inches of snow. Washington, in Sullivan County, got 11 inches, while Jaffrey got 9; Charlestown, 8.4; Acworth, 8; New Ipswich, 7.5 and Walpole 6.8.
In Carroll County, Jackson led the way with 3.7 inches, while North Sandwich reported 3 inches and 2 inches in Bartlett Village.
In Coos County, Randolph got 5 inches, while Berlin reported 2.6.
“There’s probably a lot more in Pinkham and Crawford notches,” said Bergeron.
“Snowfall totals will vary greatly based on elevation and location with this system with totals below reflecting the overall expectations for most summits,” Meteorologist Ryan Knapp of the Mount Washington Valley Observatory post on the observatory’s website.
“A more positive note is liquid falling from the sky (either as snow or rain) will be beneficial for most; most locations will see nearly or above 1 inch of rain and melted snow, the first such system in nearly three months in most locations,” said WMUR (Channel 9) Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa on Friday afternoon.
Wind, coupled with snow led to power outages primarily in the western part of the state. The New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported 1,159 outages as of 2:30 p.m., while Eversource reported 842.
The largest snowfall of the winter was 9.3 inches from Winter Storm Orlena on Feb. 2.
The least snowy winter in the past 30 years was 41 inches total in the winter of 2015-16.
According to meteorologists, better weather is on the horizon. Today will be mostly cloudy with some breaks in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.
Sunday should be slightly milder, while much of next week will feature above-average temperatures into the 60s.
