FREEDOM — Death, and especially planning for it, is something most of us try to avoid thinking about.
But those who do may soon have a more environmentally friendly option when considering their final resting place, thanks to work by a Gold Award Girl Scout to repeal a state law requiring embalming within 24 hours of death.
Anya Nicoll, 18, of Freedom, a Girl Scout Ambassador in the 12th grade, earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award, by working with state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) to repeal RSA 325:40-a, which states: “No dead human body shall be exposed to the public for a period in excess of 24 hours unless said body is properly embalmed.”
The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9–12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national, and global challenges.
Gold Award Girl Scouts on average spend one to two years on their project, which must be sustainable after the girl’s involvement ends.
Since many burials can’t take place within 24 hours for a variety of reasons, N.H. funeral directors typically embalm bodies as a matter of course. Those who may plan to be interred without embalming in concrete vaults and caskets run into not only this law but entrenched attitudes about what is proper to do.
For the funeral industry, green burials represent a loss of income on standard burial costs. At a hearing at the State House, several representatives of the industry expressed their opposition to the repeal on health and safety grounds.
Nevertheless, the bill passed the House committee 21-0, was approved on a House vote and had a hearing in the state Senate on March 23.
Knirk said senators seem to be interested in amending the bill, so he is working with stakeholders to develop language for that.
“The House will need to concur with the language change, which I think is likely, and it would probably be signed into law as it is not a very politically charged issue. If it fails, we could consider bringing forth a similar bill next year," Knirk said.
"More importantly, Anya will still need to work on the other aspect of the project — working with our local Freedom cemetery to change the rules. We are developing a workshop presentation by Lee Webster, who has helped us on the bill, for the public and cemetery trustees this spring,” he said.
Nicoll said when she began the project, she had no idea how funeral directors would react. “The most prominent obstacle I encountered was the resistance to green burials,” said Nicoll. “Many times when I was simply inquiring or asking a question, I was met with hostility, anger and plain rudeness.”
In her final report for her Gold Award project, she wrote: “In opening to the residents of New Hampshire the option for a natural burial process, we will reduce the amount of land consumed by a traditional burial. Further, it educates people on the amount of greenhouse gases contributed to our atmosphere through cremations."
Nicole pointed out that what we consider green burial today is how most people were buried until recently.
“This statute didn’t come into effect until the ’70s,” she said. “It’s not a newfangled thing nobody’s done before. And you’d be helping the environment.”
Nicoll said even if her attendance at college makes it difficult to testify in the future, she will work on the local level and has gotten a team of like-minded people to aid in her effort.
“When I started it, I thought there’s no way I can even finish this,” she said. “Looking back now, I actually did it! I feel like sometimes myself and other girls kind of sell ourselves short a lot of the time. You can do things like this. I can do more than I thought I could. I learned a lot about government — it’s a bit messy, it takes time to change. But you can change things if you put in the time and effort.”
Nicoll has been a Girl Scout for 10 years, starting as a Brownie. One of her favorite memories of her time in Girl Scouting is a trip she took to Europe with Girl Scouts, highlighted by a visit to Our Chalet in Switzerland, one of five World Centers of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. She attended Girl Scout summer camp at Whispering Pines for several years, and sold cookies as part of her Girl Scout experience.
She and her sister, Tava, also a Girl Scout, competed to see who could sell the most, and in total sold about 3,000 packages of cookies. The proceeds she earned from those sales over the years paid for her Europe trip and summer camp.
“So many people don’t realize all the opportunities that Girl Scouts offers,” said Nicoll. “I got to fly a plane with Girl Scouts!” through a program that offered a chance to fly with a licensed pilot.
She gives credit to her mother, Melissa Florio Nicoll, who is also her troop leader. As she is homeschooled, the family made sure to take advantage of all Girl Scouts has to offer.
Reached Thursday, Florio Nicoll (who is also a Freedom selectman), said: "We are so proud of her ... but she isn’t done. She continues to work with her project adviser, Rep. Knirk, to finalize details of the bill in Concord before it heads to Gov. Sununu for signing.
"In addition, she and Rep. Knirk will be holding education sessions this spring in Freedom with regards to burial choices.
"I think she said it well herself during one of her testimonies in Concord in that we never imagined that a sustainability research project would lead to her testifying in front of the State House and Senate as part of her achieving her Gold Award. But that is just what happened," Florio Nicoll said.
"To have Anya culminate her Girl Scout career by becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout — that is truly amazing and just an incredible honor to be able to watch. I can’t wait to see where she goes from here."
Anya Nicoll is also an accomplished gymnast, taking first place in floor at a state championship. She plans to attend college in the fall, and hopes to go into materials engineering, a field her parents’ business, Ambix Manufacturing in Albany, has already introduced her to.
Thirty young women from New Hampshire and Vermont earned their Gold Award in 2020-21, and since 1916, more than 1 million girls have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent.
Gold Award Girl Scouts are entitled to enlist at a higher pay grade when they join the military, and university research indicates that noting you are a Gold Award Girl Scout on a college application is influential in the admissions decision-making process.
