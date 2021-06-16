FREEDOM — Selectmen on Monday unanimously decided to move forward with acquiring the Masonic Lodge and parking lot on Portland Street and believe the sale could be completed in a matter of weeks.
As previously reported, selectmen were mulling whether to purchase for $1 the historic building at 29 Portland St. adjacent to the town office. Included is the parking lot the town shares with the Masons.
The temple, built in 1830 as a church, is currently operated by the local Masons as Carroll Lodge No. 57. As the lodge can no longer afford to keep up with expenses, the Masons offered the building to the town for $1 in exchange for rent-free use of the second floor.
Chairman Les Babb made a motion to accept "the generous offer" from the Masons to purchase the building for a $1 and it passed 3-0. The decision was made after two public hearings on May 24 and June 7.
"I've talked to an awful lot of people in town, and I haven't had any negative responses from anybody," said selectman Ernie Day Jr.
Now it's just a matter of getting the paperwork for the sale completed. That will involve going through the town attorney, John Ratigan.
The Masons are led locally by former selectman Alan Fall, who said he would work with the town on the paperwork and share it with District Deputy Grand Master David Bennett, who in turn will pass it to the Grand Lodge in Milford for its OK.
Selectmen and Fall said they believe the deal can be done in a matter of weeks.
In response to a question from the Sun, Babb said that the Masons were "generous" to give the town an agreed value of the property of $150,000.
Babb and Fall said that means if the town decides it doesn't want the building or doesn't want the Masons, it agrees to give the group $150,000.
Babb and Fall said it's also possible the town could decide to spend more than $150,000 doing renovations and upgrades and keep the Masons in place on the second floor.
Fall and Babb said there would be a deed transfer and a lease to the Masons for the second floor and they would be executed at the same time.
The Masons building wasn't the only issue that selectmen discussed Monday.
Freedom Fire Chief Rob Cunio wanted to tell residents to make sure their home address number is visible from the road as it can slow down responders in the event of an emergency if they can't find the right address.
That nearly happened with a medical call Monday, he said.
"Today, if I didn't see the person in the backyard on the ground, I would have been further down the road," said Cunio, adding there are several houses in a row that don't have numbers.
Selectman Melissa Florio agreed that lack of house numbers is an issue. "I know when I'm delivering Girl Scout cookies, it's a problem," said Florio, who is a local Scout leader.
Freedom Police Chief Jamie Mullen added that house numbers help everyone from police to delivery truck drivers.
"It makes my job easier when I'm trying to get to help somebody," said Mullen.
The Sun asked selectmen about short-term rentals as Freedom would likely have a number of such properties since it has a considerable amount of shoreline on Ossipee Lake.
"We are working on it," said Babb. "We need to re address it because we have to give the planning board some direction before their July meeting."
The Sun said that short-term rentals have become an issue in Conway. In April, Conway voters rejected a warrant article that they say would have explicitly allowed short-term rentals in residential areas and now the selectmen are going to court to try and get a judge to agree that the town can enforce its regulations against them. Meanwhile, realtors say that short-term rentals are already allowed in Conway.
Florio said Freedom's ordinances are like Conway's in that if the ordinance doesn't explicitly permit a particular land use then it's not allowed. She said short-term renting isn't allowed in Freedom.
Day said Freedom selectmen are "very interested" in Conway's case.
However, Babb said Freedom doesn't have a fee schedule for violations but is working on it and Florio added that Cunio is looking at safety issues regarding STRs like having 20 people say in a three or four bedroom house. Septics are also an issue, she said.
"So we have a lot of things that we have to research and figure out what's the best way to move forward," said Florio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.