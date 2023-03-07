03-06-23 Tom Reed portrait vertical

Tom Reed of North Conway is running for a seat on the Conway Board of Selectmen. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — North Conway resident Tom Reed has thrown his hat in the ring to run for selectman. He filed March 3, the last day to sign up for a three-ear seat.

Reed joins Ryan Shepard in challenging incumbents David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey. Weathers has served for 22 years and Seavey is seeking a fifth term. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.