CONWAY — North Conway resident Tom Reed has thrown his hat in the ring to run for selectman. He filed March 3, the last day to sign up for a three-ear seat.
Reed joins Ryan Shepard in challenging incumbents David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey. Weathers has served for 22 years and Seavey is seeking a fifth term.
"Things need to change," said Reed. "We need to be more forward looking and think about what the town's gonna look like 10 years, 15, 20 years from now? How are we going to continue to allow development pretty much willy nilly along Route 16?"
Reed is a retired lawyer who had been licensed in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Washington D.C. He has lived in town for the past eight years. This is his second stint living in the Mount Washington Valley. In 1970s he lived in Glen for a year and a half.
Asked why he didn't run for planning board, Reed said the selectmen have greater scope and they can also file warrant articles related to planning issues.
What's more, Reed says that he would be a voice for North Conway. For instance, he would oppose paid parking in North Conway Village, something the current selectmen had been pursuing.
Reed said while the selectmen wanted to turn North Conway into a "cash cow," North Conway is the economic hub of the town but the village isn't designed to offset the property taxes of the entire town.
"Is it possible to kill the goose that laid the golden egg?" said Reed. "My vague recollection that the story was the goose dies in the end."
Another of Reed's priorities is to get control of short-term rentals.
In 2021, residents gave selectmen the authority regulate short-term rentals but they also voted against allowing them in residential districts. A superior court judged in January of 2022 decided that they are allowed in residential districts after all. The town is appealing the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
A few years ago Reed sat on a town committee to come up with proposed regulations for STRs that the selectmen could have adopted by now but didn't. Those regulations called for registration fees that would help pay for enforcement.
"Whether a town wins, town loses, they have to be regulated," said Reed.
Other positions that Reed has include supporting the charter commission warrant article to seek a new form of government, public bathrooms in North Conway if they can be acquired for much less than $400,000 and consolidation of the town's five fire departments.
Other races:
• Budget Committee incumbents Peter Donohoe, David Jensen have signed up for two of the four open three year seats. Also signed up for the three year seats are Michael Lacey and Stephen Steiner. Signed up for a vacant two year seat is incumbent Jim LeFebvre.
• Planning Board incumbents Eliza Grant and Ailie Byers are being challenged by Debra Haynes, Ray Shakir and Stephen Steiner.
• Police Commissioner, Rodney King signed up for another three year term.
• Library trustee, Jeanne Wright and Cory Genest have signed up for the two three-year library trustee seats being vacated by Ashley Danforth and Ellin Leonard.
• Incumbent Chris Meier signed up for another two year term.
Town voting will be on April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
