Mike DiGregorio, Conway School Board chair, presented 14 retirees, including Diane Smith (and her brother Dennis Hill) who is retiring as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years, with congratulatory plaques on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Dennis Hill (right), who worked maintenance for the Conway School District for 16 years, was among 14 retirees honored by the Conway School Board on Monday night. Mike DiGregorio, board chair, presented each of the retirees, including Diane Smith, Hill’s sister, who also retired as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Conway School Board member Randy Davison gives Diane Smith a big hug on Monday night. She is retiring as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years, with congratulatory plaques on Monday night. Smith’s husband, David (left) and fellow retiree Jim Harrington stand and applaud. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson (left) congratulations Mary Ann Abrams, who is retiring after 25 years as a science teacher at Kennett High School, on Monday night while Conway School Board members Barbara Lyons, Michaela Clement and Matt Stearns look on. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Superintendent Kevin Richard (right) congratulations Jim Harrington who is retiring after 17 years as the automotive teacher in the MWV Career and Technical Center on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Mike DiGregorio, Conway School Board chair, presented 14 retirees, including Diane Smith (and her brother Dennis Hill) who is retiring as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years, with congratulatory plaques on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Dennis Hill (right), who worked maintenance for the Conway School District for 16 years, was among 14 retirees honored by the Conway School Board on Monday night. Mike DiGregorio, board chair, presented each of the retirees, including Diane Smith, Hill’s sister, who also retired as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Conway School Board member Randy Davison gives Diane Smith a big hug on Monday night. She is retiring as a paraprofessional at Pine Tree Elementary School after 23 years, with congratulatory plaques on Monday night. Smith’s husband, David (left) and fellow retiree Jim Harrington stand and applaud. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson (left) congratulations Mary Ann Abrams, who is retiring after 25 years as a science teacher at Kennett High School, on Monday night while Conway School Board members Barbara Lyons, Michaela Clement and Matt Stearns look on. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.