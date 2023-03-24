03-21-23 Genn Anzaldi helping customer best

Co-owner of J-Town Deli & Country Store and marketing director for the Valley Originals, Genn Anzaldi chats with a customer at the Jackson store on Tuesday. A multi-tasker, she’s also the chairman of the Jackson School Board. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

By Rachael Brown, special to The Conway Daily Sun

CONWAY — Celebrating women is nothing new. International Women’s Day dates back over a century ago. The first gathering was in 1911 following a decision agreed upon in Copenhagen, Denmark — perhaps spurred on by the 15,000 women who marched through New York City to demand shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.

Genn Anzaldi wraps herself in a Valley Originals flag at the J-Town Deli on Tuesday. The distinctive yellow flags identify independent restaurants that banded together in 2010 to help promote locally owned businesses. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Business owner Amber Dalton stands inside Spruce Hurricane in North Conway Village on March 16. Dalton says shopkeeping runs in the family — her grandparents ran a trading post in Waterford, Maine. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Business owner Amber Dalton stands outside the signature pink door at Spruce Hurricane in North Conway Village on March 16. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Business owner Shellie Sakash stands outside the Sakash Health and Wellness studio in North Conway Village on March 16. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Business owner Shellie Sakash works with a client at the Sakash Health and Wellness studio in North Conway Village on March 16. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bakery owner Julie Tavares holds up a birthday cake she decorated at Batter Up Bakery in Chocorua on March 17. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Julie Tavares moved from Massachusetts in 2003. After baking for Circle K for many years, she decided to open her own business, and got an opportunity in Chocorua. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

