By Rachael Brown, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Celebrating women is nothing new. International Women’s Day dates back over a century ago. The first gathering was in 1911 following a decision agreed upon in Copenhagen, Denmark — perhaps spurred on by the 15,000 women who marched through New York City to demand shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.
International Women’s Day was held this year on March 8, and March is Women’s History Month in the U.S. To celebrate and honor local women, here is a selection of business owners who represent the retail, hospitality and health and wellness sectors.
We visited four local women — Genn Anzaldi, Amber Dalton, Shellie Sakash and Julie Tavares —to find out what makes them, and their businesses, thrive.
Genn Anzaldi, co-owner with her husband John of the J-Town Deli and Country Store, is also the marketing director for the Valley Originals and on the executive board.
Anzaldi’s involvement with the Valley Originals, a group of independently owned and operated restaurants that joined together to promote local businesses, began with J-Town Deli.
“We bought the deli (formerly Wildcat Bistro) and officially opened in May 2005. We had married in 2002, started a family and asked ourselves, ‘Do we weekend here or live here?” said Anzaldi, who met her husband in 1995 while working at Hewlett-Packard in Andover, Mass. John is an avid skier, hiker and amazing chef who had a dream to own his own food establishment. They cut the ties with Massachusetts in 2009 and living here won out.
“The idea for J-Town was to offer customers something they could pack, either on the way to the ski slopes or on the way home. So if this is the last stop before you head home, that’s the last thing you remember: J- Town Deli,” Anzaldi said.
In 2010, she approached Valley Originals members Dick Delaney (owner of Delaney’s Hole in the Wall), Terry O’Brien (owner of Red Parka Pub) and Wally Campbell (then owner of Fandangles) and said, “I want to be a part of this (Valley Originals).”
“There were only 13 members then. We needed an executive board to help be a liaison with members
and a marketing position. I created my own marketing job, applied for it,” said Anzaldi, now an executive board member.
Today, Valley Original members have 700 employees between them. Membership is capped at 25 so it doesn’t get diluted. New members are vetted before being able to join.
“Some requirements included being in business for three years and being able to donate $3,000 in gift certificates. We have donated $350,000 to local organizations a year,” said Anzaldi who is also chair of the Jackson School Board and has a seat on the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
Anzaldi added, “The Valley Originals owners are super smart, humble and care about the community.”
Now, for a quick Q & A.
What is the business philosophy/mission statement of the Valley Originals?
To promote, protect and nurture independent restaurants in the Mt. Washington Valley with a commitment to the community and a passion for food.
How would you want people to describe Valley Original businesses?
When you think of where to go out to dine, think of who is giving back to the community.
At a Valley Original not only will you get a delicious meal but will be giving back to a local organization.
What separates Valley Original businesses from others on this field?
We are involved locally, so the money stays in the community. You keep your money local.
If someone was coming to a Valley Original for the first time, if you could only tell them one thing, what would you say?
Why not eat here, it is different. Look for the gold and yellow flags.
How long have you been in business?
Valley Originals was started in the mid-1980s with only seven members, who banded together to help keep chain restaurants out of the MWV area. Over the last decade or more we still band together and are more about giving back to the MWV area, as well as staying current with legislation.
What are the hours, phone number?
The restaurants are listed on our website, thevalleyoriginals.com, with a link to the individual business, hours vary.
Are you on social media?
Yes, Facebook.
Amber Dalton, owner of Spruce Hurricane, 2655 Main St., North Conway, grew up in Fryeburg, Maine, and spent many a day at her grandparents’ trading post in Waterford, Maine
“My grandparents on my mother’s side, had a trading post — probably in the 1940s-90s — where hunters would visit, bring their deer skins and trade for footwear and clothing,” said Dalton, adding that they carried Minnetonka Moccasins, a tradition that Spruce Hurricane carries on.
The family trading post stirred Dalton and her mother to open Spruce Hurricane, led by the feeling of nature and the connection to the outdoors.
In addition to footwear, Spruce Hurricane offers a wide array of clothing and accessories like the Brighton line, clothing described as Western chic.
“Our clothing is fashionable, not trendy,” said Dalton, adding, “Trendy disappears. I shop for the modern woman, and the clothing must meet my instinct — ‘Would I wear this’?
Local Meg Moulton, who was shopping in the store at the time of interview, commented, “Her instinct is right — she knows her customers.”
Dalton said she attends international trade shows. “You’ve got to see the clothing, touch the clothing. I have long-term relationships with vendors, friendships, too, and am always seeking new products,” said Dalton.
Her high school yearbook pegged her as being in fashion and here she is today.
“I embrace fashion, always thought I wanted to be in fashion,” said Dalton, who began as a buyer for the now-closed Jack Frost Shop in Jackson.
Her store has a strong local clientele. Shopper Moulton said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the store was able to stay thriving by appointment only. “It’s what kept her open,” Moulton said.
And the name, Spruce Hurricane?
Dalton said, “The name came from a book my mother knew, ‘Blue Highways,’ by William Least Heat-Moon. The author describes an area of natural beauty equated to this area; he called the spot Spruce Hurricane — hence the name.”
What are the specific products of your business you wish to highlight?
Mountain chic collections of fashion, footwear and accessories.
Please tell us your story when your business started, how you founded it.
It was started by my mom and emphasizes fashion along with our beautiful natural surroundings
What is your business philosophy/mission statement?
To create a fun and exciting shopping experience.
What separates your business from others on this field?
Distinct mix of merchandise, electric vibe.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic altered your business?
We definitely have more presence on social media.
If some was coming to your business for the first time, if you could only tell them one thing about your business, what would you say?
My mom and I started this business over 30 years ago.
Why did you get into this business?
Inspiration from grandparents.
Do you offer any special services?
Personalized shopping experience and gift wrapping.
How long have you been in business?
31 years in June.
What are your hours, phone number?
(603) 356-3854, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Are you on social media?
Yes, Facebook.
Shellie Sakash, MS, PT, NCPI ,owner of Sakash Health and Wellness says we often assume the body does the right thing.
“Simple stress or injuries change the way in which we move,” stated Sakash emphasizing the importance of movement education.
Movement education keeps the body’s systems going for the best health, Sakash said. A trained Pilates instructor can spot harmful movement patterns and help correct them.
“Our Pilates instructors have the background and have completed a two-year certification program,” said Sakash. Instructors follow the work of Joseph Pilates, who began by providing rehabilitation to injured World War I soldiers.
“We get the entire history of those that come to see us.,” Sakash said.
“We ask people about stress levels. Increased cortisol increases pain. If someone has a knee injury, we don’t just look at the knee. We have physical therapists on staff,” said Sakash, adding physical therapy accreditation is a big commitment, it is a seven-year program.
Sakash Health and Wellness practices a holistic approach to treat chronic pain.
“The term holistic can get overused and become a marketing tool, it deserves the right definition. We look at the whole person,” explained Sakash.
At Sakash Health and Wellness, the use of the Pilates equipment created by Joseph Pilates are used, and mats are a small part of the process.
A visit to Sakash begins with an initial evaluation with a physical therapist, then a plan of action is developed. Sakash does not accept insurance, however patients can submit to their insurance providers.
The services are for all different abilities.
“You can be an elite athlete who wants to up their game. Or someone who uses a walker and may be fearful they cannot do Pilates, but you can and suddenly you have a positive Movement Experience.”
What specific products of your business do you wish to highlight?
We offer physical therapy; Pilates in a private, semi- private or group setting and hybrid offerings.
Please tell us your story when your business started, how you founded it.
I have a degree in physical therapy and worked in other states in a traditional outpatient setting. I felt constrained in that structure and started out on my own as a mobile business, going to other people’s homes, bringing small props or equipment. I realized I needed a place to be. In 2018, I opened the business on Seavey Street. Now, we have seven employees.
What is your business philosophy/mission statement?
To create an environment to treat the whole person, betterment of self and whole wellness.
How would you want people to describe your business?
Holistic treatment, person vs. symptom, active pain free.
What separates your business from others on this field?
To make appropriate for all people, even those dealing with pain.
If someone was coming to your business for the first time, if you could only tell them one thing about your business, what would you say?
You are our No. 1 priority. Genuine care and want to help.
Why did you get into this business?
Wanted a less constrained environment.
Do you offer any special services?
Holistic approach and no insurance necessary.
How long have you been in business?
Eleven years, since 2012.
What are your hours, phone number?
(603) 662-3166; Mondays-Thursdays 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridasy 7 a.m.-5 p.m; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon.
Do you have website are you on social media?
Yes, Facebook and our website: sakashhw.com
Julie Tavares, owner of Batter Up Bakery, 229 Chocorua Mountain Highway in Chocorua, became tired of the corporate life and opened her own bakery inside the New Hampshire Country Store.
“I was a full-time baker at Circle K in North Conway for 20 years and won awards. This brought out my passion and my talents. I wasn’t really thinking much about baking as a little girl, but I did have my EZ Bake Oven,” said Tavares.
While working at Circle K, Tavares began baking out of her home. “The first four-tier wedding cake- I made out of my home. I then started a Facebook page. More and more people encouraged me to go out on my own. I live in Tamworth, looked at a few spots, but the rents were too high. I approached Mary Ann Canfield at the New Hampshire Country Store, and here I am,” said Tavares.
Tavares said during the pandemic, they had a window open for sales, and the first winter they put tarps on the decks to protect from the wind.
“We actually got busier from COVID. Last year, we did 59 wedding cakes and six in one weekend,” she added.
New wedding trends include semi-naked and naked cakes. “The semi-naked has a see-through frosting and the naked cake you can see through more, like the effect of birch trees, which has been a popular theme,” said Tavares.
Mini cupcakes, cannoli, lemon squares, shortbread and dessert shooters — various sweets layered in a cup with a spoon — also are popular.
And the name Batter Up? “My son helped me with the name. He played baseball through middle school,” said Tavares.
What specific products would you like to highlight?
Custom cakes, weddings. The bakery also serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
Tell us when your business started, how you founded it.
I moved here from Massachusetts in 2003, started a family in 2006 and began making cakes for family and friends. I worked in bakeries most of my life, I worked out of my house for five years.
How would you want people to describe your business?
Family fun loving, a hidden gem.
What separates your business from others on this field?
My atmosphere which is made to feel like family and friends. My staff and I have always made sure that anyone who walks through the door sees the warm loving environment.
If someone was coming to your business for the first time, if you could tell them only one thing about your business, what would you say?
We find joy and take pride in providing the best baked goods which we create. Customers leave thinking how warm and friendly our staff and bakery are and how much enjoyment we find in providing baked goods.
Why did you get into this business?
I have always enjoyed baking for family and friends and got a job at Circle K, had lots of praise and won awards and achievements. With support from friends and family took a leap.
Do you offer special services?
Yes. Wedding cakes, catering, custom cakes.
How long have you been in business?
Five years.
What are your hours, phone number?
Wednesdays-Sundays, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. (603) 986- 3326.
Do you have website and/or are you on social media?
Yes, Facebook, Instagram and website: batterupnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.