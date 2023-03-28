CONWAY — Incumbent Conway selectmen David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey are facing a re-election challenge from Ryan Shepard and Tom Reed. The election will take place April 11 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Conway Town Garage at 1611 East Main St. Below are essays submitted by the candidates. — Daymond Steer
Mary Carey Seavey
If re-elected, I will continue to be a selectman whom residents can rely on to provide honest, open communication and transparency; to value the needs and perspectives of all villages and parts of our community; to govern by listening to residents and stakeholders; and to strive for an atmosphere in Conway where everyone feels welcomed, valued and heard.
We must provide more housing options for our growing population; continue implementation of walking and biking paths; have a diverse and resilient local economy, vibrant public spaces, and responsible management of town resources.
My knowledge of local issues, Conway’s budget process, dedication, and willingness to work hard will serve Conway well as our town moves onward to meet the challenges and harvest the opportunities that will financially, physically, and emotionally affect our residents. I have lived in Conway long enough to understand and value the things that set us apart as a town and recognize our need to continue exploring and implementing new ideas that will enhance day-to- day living for our residents.
I am the only woman candidate. Gender diversity on the board will continue to enhance the board’s input, output and perspective. I will be a voice that mirrors the gender diversity of our resident population.
As director of RSVP, a Carroll County non-profit, I facilitate non- emergency medical transportation for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans, and delivery of Meals on Wheels and safety checks to individuals 60 and older who are frail and homebound by reasons of illness, disability, or isolation. For over 20 years, I have served Conway residents as a volunteer on multiple boards: Our Lady of the Mountains Outreach Board, M&D Production Board, MWV Economic Council and Valley Vision.
I am a problem solver with financial acuity skills who collaborates with others. I am a member of a large family who grew up and were educated in Conway, left for colleges and jobs, and joyfully returned. I understand local issues. I am aware of and accept the commitment and time the office of selectman takes.
Serving the people of Conway has been a privilege. I hope you choose to go to the polls on April 11 and cast your vote to re-elect Selectman Mary Carey Seavey.
Ryan Shepard
Every day since I have made Conway my home, I’ve considered myself extremely fortunate to be part of this community. For those who live in Conway, and those who come here for work or recreation, I want to serve on the select board and work for your best interests. We need to come together as a team — local government and townspeople — towards improvement and progress.
I have spent the last two decades of my life working in both the culinary field and retail management while obtaining undergraduate and graduate degrees in English. Throughout all of it, I have learned how to communicate, how to work as a team player, how to use foresight when it comes to planning ahead, and how to manage both time and people in the interest of growth. I’ve learned to listen and how to meet people halfway in order to get things done, even if there’s not complete agreement.
I’m also a firm believer in asking both “why?” and “why not?” I don’t profess to know everything, and I’m certainly not coming into this campaign having all the answers to the town’s issues. But I’m not above asking for help, doing the research, and taking steps to make the most thoughtful decisions I can — even if my stance doesn’t necessarily jibe with the majority. We also need to be coming up with more solutions that benefit the town, versus ones that end up being incredibly divisive.
Post-COVID, Conway has become even more of an international destination for shoppers, hikers, climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The demand for affordable housing is off the charts. The businesses who support our tourism industry have a limited workforce to pull from — commutes are too far, or families can’t move here for work because of limited availability.
When elected, I will be focusing on how to increase revenue for the town that doesn’t rely on higher taxes. I want decisions made on where we stand regarding STRs. I believe that a building moratorium is in the town’s best interest until we can get a better fix on adapting infrastructure. I agree with creating a charter commission to evolve the local government. I would also like to work towards making Conway an area for other industries to thrive, without being a detriment to the ecology of the valley. We need to be looking ahead to the next 15 or 20 years when it comes to some of the decisions we are making, versus short-term answers.
Conway sets the tone for the Valley. It should be welcoming and alive and idyllic to visitors. When elected to the Select Board, let’s work together to bring about the positive improvement that can make Conway financially viable and culturally strong.
I ask that regardless of your position or choice for candidate, you make a point of getting out and voting on April 11. Conway is an important community where every vote truly does make a difference. Your voice is important.
Tom Reed
Our board of selectmen needs a change for the better. It is time for better planning and decision-making.
The incumbents are good and decent people. However, they have served for more than 30 years combined. That is more than enough. They have become complacent and offer no new ideas or thoughts. If elected, I will never serve more than two terms.
No one on the Board lives north of Eastman Roadand Route 16. We need a representative who lives in North Conway, like me.
The board has shown a pattern of failing to plan and a lack of forethought. What planning went into the idea of paid parking in North Conway? None. The conclusion arrived first without a need or reason. No thought was given as to why — other than to supposedly defray the tax burden to the remainder of the town — or what the adverse effects might be. Tabling it for “further study” is shorthand for “failure to plan” and recognition that it would fail as a warrant article. We should encourage tourism and visitors to come to the town’s economic engine.
What kind of planning yields a $400,000 bathroom? None. No place to put it. No reasonable explanation why a facility of such size was necessary. Whitaker Woods isn’t the answer. No mom with an anxious child in the center of North Conway sees Whittaker as an answer.
The problems posed by the lack of workforce housing and short-term rentals haven’t occurred overnight, or even within the last few years. The board’s short-term rental committee provided a set of regulations that were drafted over many meetings. They included safety rules such as means of egress, limits on occupancy and smoke and CO2 detectors. The voters strongly approved a warrant article permitting STR regulation. Two years later, the board failed to adopt them. It is simply a matter of lack of political will.
We need to think about what it takes to kill the goose that laid the golden egg. When does the valley no longer remain attractive to visitors because of a lack of common amenities, and businesses that can’t open because of lack of workers?
I will listen to you but won’t follow the pack and will plan ahead. I will never abstain from voting.
I like where I live and want to see it thrive. My present community involvement includes serving as a supervisor of the checklist, trustee of the town’s trust funds, member of the STR committee, volunteering to coach for ESSC and substitute teaching at the middle and high school. I’ve a good education and sufficient life-experience that enables me to make reasoned decisions.
C. David Weathers
I am the current chairman of the board of selectmen for the town of Conway. I have served as a selectmen for 22 years.
I moved to Conway in 1966 after finishing college at UNH. I worked for USDA-NRCS, specializing in land use planning of our natural resources for 36 years. I married my wife, Elaine, and we raised two sons, Chad and Zack, who were both educated in the Conway school system.
I have been a member of the Conway Fire and Rescue Department for almost 50 years and am still active today.
I am currently the Selectmen’s representative on the Conservation Commission, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, Saco/Swift River Advisory Committee, and part of the Union Contract Negotiation team. I also am a Conway Recreation Official.
I have decided to run for a another three-year term to continue planning for future generations. I hope to address affordable housing for young families and seniors. These sites cannot be in the wetlands, steep slopes or in the flood plain.
Another issue is the lack of inspection and enforcement of life safety of short-term rentals.
Also, I am hopeful that the parking issue will be addressed in the coming years with a new study being conducted by an independent company in 2023.
I have the time, energy, and commitment for another three years and would appreciate your vote.
My main concern for the people of Conway is to maintain the quality of life that we enjoy in the valley. Thank you for your consideration
