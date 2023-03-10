FREEDOM — Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Freedom Planning Board. i\Incumbents Barbara McCracken and Paul Olzerowicz are being challenged by Melanie Glavin and Robert Rafferty are running for two three-year seats on the planning board. Voting will take place March 14 at Freedom Town Hall from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Daymond Steer
Melanie Glavin
I was born and raised in the Mount Washington Valley, and I’ve lived in Freedom since I was 4 years old and I’m 28 years old now. I’m running for planning board because it’s important to me to preserve the sense of community that Freedom has had throughout my entire lifetime here.
I went away for school for six years after high school, and I noticed as I was coming back home to visit during that time that the MWV community felt dismantled. Now that I’m back here for good it feels like there aren’t a lot of places left in the valley for local year round residents, and it’s lost that small town charm and warmth. I don’t want that to happen to Freedom, and so I thought running for planning board would be the best way for me to get involved in Freedom’s future.
I think that one of the things that makes Freedom special is that we have such a split vote on politics, yet despite that we all love to live here and continue to do so, which I don’t think can be said for a lot of other places right now. The reason I think that’s the case here is because Freedom has such a tightknit community. It’s a good place to raise your kids because everyone is looking out for them. It also means that as adults when you fall on hard times, your neighbor is likely to show up with a helping hand.
As I get older and think more about the world we’re living in, having a tightknit community gets higher and higher on my priority list. I think it’s important to have tradition and to learn from your elders. I also think it’s important to have kids around to learn from their perspective too. It has to be balanced between old and new.
I think Freedom is unique in its geography as well in the sense of having the village, the lakes, and the rural residential areas to live in, there’s something for everyone. I think the planning board and zoning board have done an excellent job establishing rules and regulations for the variety of housing opportunities we have, and I think these regulations help to protect the people that live here and the lifestyle they sought when they chose to live here. Having a clear set of rules helps to protect the community’s needs.
I want to make sure that as a planning board member, I’m able to preserve the sense of community and rural small town feel that I’ve always know Freedom to have, because I want Freedom to remain a place where people come to make a home and be a part of a community.
Bobbie McCracken
My name is Bobbie McCracken, although the ballot will list me as Barbara McCracken, a name no one will recognize. I’ve been asked to tell you why I’m running for the planning board, and the following brief story will answer that question.
In 1977, my husband and I and our three young children were living in the Southern part of New Jersey. We had purchased 3 acres of land in a small rural town where we had livestock, a large garden and the perfect setting to raise our family. However, within two years, a developer began buying up all the farm land around us. Track homes went up overnight and the water table was lowered to the point that neighborhood wells went dry. We saw our town changing so drastically, we decided we needed to move.
After several trips to Maine and New Hampshire and multiple interviews, Glenn accepted a position at Kennett High School, teaching machine tool trades. We rented a house, sight unseen, and moved to the area in August of 1977, not knowing a soul. Within twwo months, we had purchased 28 acres of land on Burnham Road. Glenn drew the blueprints for the home we would build, and he began construction in the spring of 1978.
That summer, while building our home, we learned from the road agents, that Burnham Rd had not been plowed in the winter for years and turned to jelly in the spring. He said he could begin to plow that winter, but it would take 3 years to upgrade the road for spring driving. Then, the house we were renting was sold and we were given a month to move out. We moved into our shell of a house in August, with no plumbing and one temporary electric line. The final challenge came in October, when the well went dry for the winter.
Until this point, we had simply been struggling alone, but when the well went dry, Freedom came to the rescue. Neighbors and residents we barely knew invited us to dinner each week. They did our laundry, had us shower at their homes and helped us laugh at the craziness that was our life. This is when we knew that we had found our forever hometown. This is why I want to be on the planning board. I want to do what I can to maintain that small, rural hometown where we have had the pleasure to live for the past 45 years.
Robert Rafferty
I am a retired contractor with 42 years’ experience in the building and remodeling trade. I have built homes, developed land and done many remodeling projects during my time in the trade. Throughout these years. I have been in front of many planning boards, zoning boards and building inspectors to help guide my customers through the permitting process.
I feel the experience makes me a good fit for the planning board. I put my name on the ballot because I have the time and experience to represent the people of freedom and to help protect and grow this beautiful town. There are many issues facing local cities and towns. Important issues include affordable homes, elderly housing ,workforce homes and housing in general . These issues need to be addressed while protecting the water and other natural resources in the local area and surrounding towns.
Freedom is a beautiful rural town with low taxes. I can work well with the community to protect this while still allowing growth. We need to make smart decisions, not necessarily more laws and rules which are often duplicated . Keeping the state motto ”Live free or die “ is very important to me. Smart growth and protecting resources is also very important to me. I would appreciate your consideration and vote on Tuesday, March 14, for the position of planning board member for the town of freedom. Please check the box Robert Rafferty. Thank you.
Paul Olzerowicz
I am running for re-election to a three year seat on the Freedom Planning Board (2023-26).
I am fortunate to be married to my wife Carolyn for 43 years and we have four beautiful children together.
I am the treasurer and choir member at the First Christian Church of Freedom, where Carolyn is the music director.
I am also the treasurer for the Friends of Abenaki, a non-profit organization supporting recreational activities in Wolfeboro, including the Abenaki Ski Area.
I am a trustee on the Town of Freedom Trustees of the Trust Funds. Our role is to administer and invest about $1.8 million of Freedom taxpayers money set aside by Freedom taxpayers to purchase fire trucks, police cruisers, school buses, repair roads and buildings in town and other long-term needs.
I am a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Advisor, helping families in the area manage and achieve financial goals.
About 10 years ago, the owners of the Robin Hood Camp decided to develop 10 acres of property as senior housing along Ossipee Lake Road in Freedom. I live in the neighborhood and was interested in seeing senior housing in the town. At the planning board meetings I witnessed the important work that the board does for the community. When a board member resigned some time afterward, I was asked if I would finish his term which I happily accepted. After that term ran out, I ran and won a planning board seat.
The board is charged to produce a 10-year master plan for the town, which was done a few years back. During the process, Freedom residents were asked what was most important to them. Things of importance were maintaining the rural character of the Town and protecting it lakes and waterways. I still refer back to that plan to hear the voice of Freedom residents when I sit on the Planning Board hearing proposals for development.
My family and I love the town of Freedom, and we are fortunate to live in such a beautiful place surrounded by wonderful and interesting people. I am blessed to have a professional career where I can help families and am further blessed to be able to serve the residents of Freedom.
There are challenges to face in the coming years for the planning board addressing the need for affordable housing and navigating the rental of property on a short-term basis.
I hope you will support me next Tuesday at the polls for re-election to the Freedom Planning Board.
